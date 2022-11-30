Gabrielle Union Slays While On A Press Run In NYC

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to fashion, Gabrielle Union can do no wrong! The beauty took to Instagram to show off her effortless style recently while on a press run in New York City and it’s safe to say that we love every single look!

Earlier today, the 50 year old actress took to the social media platform to show off her effortless style when she shared a fashionable Instagram carousel showing off the various looks she rocked while on a press run in NYC for her new movie. Each look was completely effortless and looked stunning on the actress as she strutted her stuff in the Big Apple while promoting her new project.

For one look, she rocked an all red look from head to toe including a red button down top and matching slacks. In another look, she wore an all black asymmetrical dress that was stunning on her. For her third look, she wore a neutral ensemble featuring a nude colored trench coat with a matching sweater and skirt set. And for the final look, the actress rocked a grey peacoat and matching grey sweater with khaki slacks and her hair in a slicked back ponytail.

She shared the looks in a fashionable post, captioning the carousel, “Couldn’t tell me nuthinnnn! @theinspectionmovie in theaters on Dec 2nd”

Check out the fashionable looks below.

She’s always fashion goals, right? And Gabrielle’s 20 million Instagram followers definitely feel the same, as they flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Stop killing them MA!!! ” wrote one follower while another commented, “Someone working all the angles !!!!! ” and another wrote, “ so love this vibe”

What do you think about Gabrielle’s style?

