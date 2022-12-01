You Sure?: Nike Says It’s Doing Its Best To Stop Sneaker Bots From Eating Products

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

For the past few years, sneaker bots have really soured the sneaker game for heads who simply want a personal pair of grails to rock on their toe. It seems like Nike has finally heard our cries and are doing what they can to combat bots in anyway they can. At least that what they say they’re doing.

A few weeks ago, Nike announced that they were going to war against sneaker bots, and in the following weeks those sneaker bots made copping kicks on the Nike SNKRS app that much more worst. It’s almost like the people behind those bots took it as a personal challenge and went Super Saiyan mode on the SNKRS app. Though it was obvious that sneaker bots made the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” Chicago colorway thee worst drop in SNKRS app history, Nike took to their website to explain how they’re trying to fight off the bots that are obviously winning the war thus far.

In the statement about how bots work and what they’re doing to remove them from their app, Nike explained that they use numerous “tools” to try and identify sneaker bots and dismantle them from being able to get “Ws” on launch day and so forth. This comes weeks after heads took to social media to show that their sneaker bots ate half of the pairs of the Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy’s” that dropped on the Nike SNKRS app just last month.

Still, Nike assures their customers that they’re doing what they can with the resources available to them.

Depending on the popularity of a launch, bot attacks can make up about 10%-50% of all entries. Every month, Nike stops as many as 12 billion bot calls attempting to game SNKRS launches globally, and actively identifies accounts exhibiting bot activity during every launch.

Nike removes the majority of bots from launches, with especially aggressive defenses focused on our most popular launches. Bot innovation is constantly evolving, so it is possible that a small fraction of bot entries may be successful for any given launch. We remain on the offensive daily to ensure that our technology and tactics stay ahead of the game and verified, authentic community members have fair access to launches.

We don’t believe you, you need more people!

Truth be told, Nike and other websites will probably never be able to stop bots from eating merchandise. Couple that with stores and boutiques backdooring highly anticipated sneakers to the highest bidders, and us regular folk are left at the mercy of secondary sneaker markets and apps.

Now with word that Nike and adidas are going to be cutting back on production of their sneakers starting next year, best believe things will only get worse before they get better.

What do y’all think of Nike’s statement on their battles against sneaker bots? Are y’all buying what they’re selling or do you think they faking the funk? Let us know in the comments section below.

