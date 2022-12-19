Latto Is A Sexy Mrs. Claus To Give Back To Her Community

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

You can call Latto “The Clay-Co Christmas Queen” now.

On Sunday, the rapper held her second annual Win Some Give Some event, where she donated 3,000 gifts, Christmas dinner and essential items to families in need. The charitable event was held at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, smack dab in the middle of her hometown in Clayton County.

Multiple photos captured the rapper happy and in the holiday spirit as she stopped to hand out gifts and take photos with fans. The “Big Energy” hitmaker gave back to her community in Clay-Co wearing an adorable Santa Claus suit that she paired with red gloves and chunky knee high boots. Latto, 23, completed the look with a beautiful curly updo.

Latto receives key to Clayton County for her charitable efforts

At one point during the event, Clayton County commission Alieka Anderson surprised Latto with the key to the city for her charitable efforts. From now on, city officials declared that Dec. 18 would be named “Latto Day” in honor of the Grammy-nominated star’s giving spirit.

In 2021, Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, founded Win Some Give Some to help empower at-risk youth in her community. The foundation provides children with life-changing educational resources and self-esteem support. During the event, the “It’s Givin” rapper went into further detail about the importance of the initiative.

“I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” she told eventgoers at the giveaway, according to the The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Latto continued, “My old school Rex Mill [Middle School] is literally two minutes down the street and [as] we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.”

Latto is celebrating multiple career-defining wins at the moment. In November, the star was nominated for two Grammys: one for best new artist and another for best melodic rap performance. She’s also gearing up to celebrate her 24th birthday with an alien themed birthday bash.

Congrats to Latto!

