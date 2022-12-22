THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lore’l and Eva prepare for the holiday by sharing some of their favorite traditions of the season. Plus, why are more millennials staying home for the holidays instead of being with their family? There are layers to what the season brings- the good and the bad.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ | Episode 99 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com