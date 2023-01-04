THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Keed Talk to ‘Em

According to officials, it has been made clear that Atlanta rapper Lil Keed died from Eosinophilia. Back in May 2022, the 24-year-old rapper was rushed to the hospital after stomach ache complaints. Two days ago, The Los Angeles Cunty Medical Examiner confirmed that his death was linked to a condition that is usually caused by “a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction, or cancer.”

Those close to Keed explained that at the time of his death, he was sober of drugs and alcohol. His timely death came at the same time YSL was being accused of RICO charges.

His brother, Atlanta rapper Lil Gotit, continues to wrap to this day and keeps his name alive. His famous phrase, “Keed talk to ’em”, will continue to be played in cities across the world.

Read More

Lil Keed Cause Of Death Revealed was originally published on hot1009.com