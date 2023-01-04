Fasten Your Seatbelts: Gerard Butler & Mike Colter Form An Improbable Alliance In The Final Trailer For ‘Plane’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This week (January 4), Lionsgate released the final trailer for their highly anticipated upcoming film Plane. In it, we meet pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler). After his aircraft is struck by lightning and lands on a war-torn island, Torrance must form an unexpected partnership to protect his passengers.

Who will he be forming this partnership with, you might ask? Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter). As the trailer begins, Gaspare is introduced to Torrance as an accused murderer who is being transported by the FBI on the plane. Their differences won’t matter for long as the duo will later work to free passengers that were taken as hostages. You can check out all the action in trailer below!

Additional cast members in the Jean-Francois Richet (Assault on Precinct 13; Mesrine: Killer Instinct) directed film include Yoson An as Officer Dele, Daniella Pineda as Bonnie, Paul Ben-Victor as Hampton, Joey Slotnick as Sinclair and Remi Adele as Shellback. The screenplay for Plane was written by JP Davis and Charles Cumming is credited with the original idea for this action thriller.

Speaking of action thrillers, this film fits right into the catalogs of its two stars. Gerard Butler has starred in numerous action movies including 300, Den of Thieves, Law Abiding Citizen, Machine Gun Preacher, Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen. Mike Colter has his fair share of experience also. He starred in the film Black and Blue and the Marvel shows Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and The Defenders. If we get the type of action we got from any of the aforementioned films/shows, we’re in for one hell of a ride with this one. Here’s the trailer for Plane, which is set to release January 13. Let us know what you think about it in the comments!

