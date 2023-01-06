No Surprise Here: Netflix’s Record-Breaking Series ‘Wednesday’ Gets A Season 2 Renewal

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Two snaps for our favorite morbidly genius teenager. Netflix’s record-breaking hit series “Wednesday” will return for Season 2.

In an exclusive interview with Tudum.com, “Wednesday” creators, showrunners, and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar talked about the exciting renewal.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” the two shared. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

The series produced by MGM Television continues to have a resounding cultural impact across entertainment. The show has inspired social media’s most viral moments and influenced music, fashion and beauty. Since the show’s debut in November 2022, it has become one of the most successful series ever on the streaming platform. It ranks No. 2 on the Most Popular (English) TV list with 1.237 Billion hours viewed within its first 28 days.

There are a number of impressive statistics to note about the groundbreaking show:

More than 182 Million households have seen the series since its debut. (1.237B hours divided by 6.8 hours)

Wednesday crossed the 1 billion hour view mark only three weeks after debut – joining Stranger Things 4 and Squid Game as the third title to reach this milestone within its first 28 days.

The series broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix – not once, but twice – when it debuted in the #1 spot with a record breaking 341.23M hours viewed, and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29M hours viewed.

To date, Wednesday has had six consecutive weeks with over 100+M hours viewed on the English TV List — another record!

On TikTok, #WednesdayAddams has amassed over 22 Billion views

The Wednesday soundtrack reached #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart where it remained in the Top 10 for three weeks. Wednesday Addams, the artist, now has over 1 Million followers on Spotify.

On Spotify, “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps saw a streaming increase of more than 9.5K% compared to the month prior to the series release.

Wednesday’s iconic dance scene has gone massively viral across global social media. Fan generated content utilizing “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga led to a streaming increase of more than 1,800% of the song on Spotify compared to the month prior the series release. Even Lady Gaga joined in on the fun.

With over 80 Million views and counting, fans can’t get enough of the cast’s reaction to the iconic dance scene video.

Wednesday’s viral makeup look has been searched for and viewed over 100 Million times by fans on TikTok.

Wednesday products are in high demand with select items selling out at retailers like Hot Topic, MAC and Cakeworthy.

We are thrilled for a new season of the hit series. We will keep you updated with details as they come.

Check out the Season 2 announcement below:

