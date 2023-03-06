Zendaya Is Everything In Latest Louis Vuitton Look

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It’s official, Zendaya has done it again! As one of our favorite fashion muses, the beauty was spotted on Instagram earlier today completely serving in a Louis Vuitton ensemble while attending the brand’s fashion show over in Paris and we’re absolutely obsessed with this look!

The beauty’s long time, talented stylist Law Roach is once again responsible for Zendaya’s latest slay it’s safe to say they nailed it! For the latest ensemble, the Euphoria actress donned a two piece Louis Vuitton set featuring shorts and a matching blazer which was perfect for her appearance at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. She wore a black bralette underneath the designer jacket which showed off her toned abs and matched the two piece set perfectly. She paired the look with matching boots and minimal jewelry while wearing her hair in a fluffy bob that was shifted over to one side of her face as she posed and showed off the look from all angles on her Instagram page.

Check out the slay below.

Per usual, Zendaya is bringing the heat and style when it comes to fashion and we just can’t get enough. The starlet and the iconic stylist, Law Roach, are the perfect match made in heaven because we know whenever these two get together, it’s going to be a major fashion moment that we’ll be talking about for days to come!

Beauties, what do you think about Zendaya’s latest slay? Did she and Law Roach nail it once again?

