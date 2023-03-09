SZA Flaunted Her Banging Body In A Jean Paul Gaultier Venus Nude Dress

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

SZA and her body are life! Our girl left no crumbs in Atlanta while sporting a fitted Jean Paul Gaultier Venus nude dress.

SZA is a vibe. The “Kill Bill” songstress put her curvaceous body on full display while heading to perform her hit songs during her SOS North American tour stop in Atlanta. She strutted around the arena in a figure-hugging Jean Paul Gaultier dress that seemed to be made just for her. The front of the dress featured a nude statue, and the see-through back revealed SZA’s perfectly round cakes.

SZA styled her ensemble with gold chain necklaces, rings and stud earrings. She wore her hair in loose cascading curls down her shoulders with a part in the middle. She posted her sexy ensemble to Instagram with the caption, “Atlanta owes me NOTHING ! Only 9 more shows left to go ! thank you so much tour #SOLDOUT I ain’t even know the music cut off .”

The star even posted a selfie video of her rocking her bold dress and checking herself out in the mirror with the caption, “The clean up is aiight tho.”

Celebrities like Chloe Bailey and Lizzo agreed with her caption as they praised the artist with kind words and heart-eye emojis. SZA is the bomb, and we love everything she does! We can’t wait to see what the trendsetter dons next!

