Southwest Airlines Flight in Dallas Explodes in Violence [WATCH]

On Wednesday, a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight in Dallas threw a number of punches at another, causing havoc.

The video shows a man in a tan blazer beating a heavily tattooed man as Phoenix-bound passengers boarded Flight 117 at Love Field.

According to NBC News, a witness discovered from other travelers that the tattooed man had accidentally bumped into the wife of his attacker moments prior in the gate area.

“The blazer guy just kind of lost it, he snapped, he was triggered,” Johnson said. “People waiting said that blazer guy started mouthing off to him (after the bump) outside the plane and he ignored him.” The Witness explained.

Both men were removed from the plane after other passengers broke up the fight.

SWA confirmed the incident without comment. Ground crew forced the beaten man off the plane to get treatment. No arrests were made.

