Our favorite cast member from College Hill ATL, Ashley L stopped by the Hot 107.9 studio to speak with J-Nicks. During the conversation, the Savannah native speaks about barely getting paid any money on College Hill, “Money?! First off manipulation is a thing…This is for anyone that really feels like they want to get into reality TV. I Don’t know how it is now, but during my time I only got $200, unlimited Dr.Pepper & Papa Johns”.
Ashley L also spoke about co-parenting with R&B sensation, Lucky Daye and how it has been a rollercoaster.
Check out the full interview below:
Ashley L Talks Co-Parenting With Lucky Daye + College Hill ATL Anniversary was originally published on hotspotatl.com
