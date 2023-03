ICYMI: Catch Up On ‘The Adult ‘Hood’ Podcast, Season 1

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Are you ready for The Adult ‘Hood Season 2?

Two 30-something BFFs from a ’90s kinda world celebrated the decade that shaped them on Season 1 of their hilariously relatable new podcast The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials.

In 6 nostalgic episodes (produced by Cam P), Alejandro (1983) and Lexi with the Curls (1984) had honest discussions about dating (at almost 40), navigating the entertainment industry, dealing with late-30s anxieties, and much more.

Born and raised in Hampton, Virginia, Lexi is a single Instagram Story maven, wanderlusty influencer, Mercury Retrograde survivor, and Gemini-Cancer cusp who enjoys a good murder mystery, classic ’90s sitcom, and ’90 Day Fiancé’ marathon.

The son of Trick Daddy and Rachel True in another life, Alejandro is a nostalgic lover of pop culture, nerdy women who love trap music, thick aunties who shimmy to Frankie Beverly, and crab legs who once ate lemon pepper hot wings with Andre 3000.

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, he’s a Publix-loving dreamer who developed his old soul from watching Matlock, In The Heat Of The Night, and Touched By An Angel with his grandma.

“We are so excited to bring The Adult ‘Hood to our audiences. Alex and Alexis’ friendship and comedic dynamic adds a special touch to the show, which really hits on so much of what our audience is looking for: comedy, nostalgia and real, unfiltered conversations between friends,” said Allison McGevna, Senior Vice President, Content at iOne Digital.

Check out every episode from Season 1 below:

For more information about The Adult ‘Hood podcast, click here.

