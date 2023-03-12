Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Many fans were rooting for Angela Bassett to take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her incredible role in the film Black Panther Wakanda Forever, including her on screen co-star and Creed III actors Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.

After it was announced that Jamie Lee Curtis was the winner of the Best Supporting Actress category, Majors and Jordan took the stage as presenters to give the award for Best Cinematography. Once the gentleman reached the mic, they gave a very special shoutout to the legendary actress, with Jordan kicking it off by saying, “hey auntie,” referencing his character’s iconic line from the first Black Panther movie. Following MBJ’s lead, Majors then followed up with, “we love you” to show love to Angela Bassett from afar.

The subtle but heartwarming shoutout was met with cheers and applause from the audience and social media support from those who caught the reference as a way to show support for the actress after the category.

Check out the sweet shoutout below.

