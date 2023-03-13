Paramount+ Is Developing A New Television Series From 50 Cent Titled ‘Vice City’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

50 Cent is expanding his Hollywood hustle. Paramount+ has announced they are developing new show by him titled Vice City.

Deadline is exclusively reporting that the streaming platform has signed on to bring 50’s newest project to life in conjunction with G-Unit Film & Television. The series is billed as an original story from writers and executive producers Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts). Additionally, Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) will serve as executive producer/director.

According to the media outlet, Vice City will follow “three friends and former soldiers, who return to their home city of Miami in the mid ’80s after being dishonorably discharged from the military for their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal.”

Apparently when they get back home they turn to a life of crime. “Disgraced, displaced, and forgotten by the country they served and with no good job prospects, the three friends partner with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, uniting their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist crew. Fueled by the need for American green, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream,” the overview read.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent teased a new project of the same name leading his fans to believe he was working with Rockstar Games on a new installment of the hit video game series Grand Theft Auto. At this time, Vice City has no project premiere date.

