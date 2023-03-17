Tamar Braxton Dishes On Finding Her Fiancé On ‘Queens Court’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

What’s a queen without her king? It’s not a trick question – she’s still a queen.

No matter the circumstance, romantic relationships are a bonus and not a necessity. The ladies of Peacock’s new reality dating series Queens Court are living proof that you can still stand tall with or without a man by your side. Following their first few attempts at love, marriage, and dating, Tamar Braxton, Nivea, and Evelyn Lozada are giving love another try on the streaming platform as a group of suitors compete against one another to rule the kingdom alongside their new queens.

Tamar Braxton, who has been in the public eye as a singer, reality star on Big Brother and Braxton Family Values, and the latest personality on Dish Nation, has had her share of love, loss, heartbreak, and courtship. Now, as she celebrates her 46th birthday, she is looking for a forever thing – someone she can love on through love and war and think about all the way home. See what we did there?

“I feel like everybody needs support and going into this situation was tough in itself because it’s public. Yes, we did choose to do this publicly, but you still need support,” Braxton told HelloBeautiful about leaning on castmates Lozada, Nivea, and host Holly Robinson Peete throughout the process.

The singer continued, “Holly was a staple in helping us figuring out who was here for us and who was just here just to kick it. We were scared because we were ready. We really wanted to meet our person. Whether or not that person was on the show or not, I felt like we all walked away from the situation just a bit stronger and a bit more sure about what we wanted and more importantly what we don’t want.”

Following the premiere of the show on Peacock, Braxton announced her engagement to the contestant and winner of the singer’s heart Jeremy Robinson. The founding law firm partner and personal injury and criminal defense attorney’s relationship with the Let Me Know singer was in full bloom from the first episode on the show. Now, along with the debut of her new Changed single on streaming platforms, the happy couple can share their love together in public and look towards a brighter future with one another as best friends, lovers, stepparents to each other’s children, and soon-to-be husband and wife.

Ahead of the premiere of Peacock’s Queens Court and the highly-anticipated grand reveal of who she chose as her king, Braxton caught up with HelloBeautiful to discuss what she looks for in a partner, the importance of coming to a relationship healed, and her perfect first date ensemble.

HelloBeautiful: What are some things that you look for in a romantic partner now that you might not have necessarily prioritized when you were younger?

Tamar Braxton: Definitely honesty and spirituality are my two top tiers. I look for honesty because if a person is honest with you, then they’re honest with themselves and they’re really sure about what they want and what they don’t want. When people come to you with a bunch of excuses and a bunch of shenanigans, that’s a clear sign to me that they’re simply not ready. Also spirituality because once you are in tune with who you are spiritually, it’s a segue to finding the person who you are truly meant to be with. I’m dating with intention and I want the person who I’m dating to also be dating with intent.

HB: You’re also no average Joe – you are Tamar Braxton. How do you go about sussing out the people who want to date Tamar for Tamar and not Tamar the singer [or] Tamar the reality star?

TB: It’s so deep to me because I’m like, “Tamar Braxton is my job.” That is not who I am when I go home and I’m a single mother. [It’s]not who I am when I drop off my son to school every single morning and make him breakfast and go drop him off with a bonnet on my head. That is not who I am when I am paying my AmEx and life is really real.

I say that to say that I want the same exact thing that every single woman wants: honesty, loyalty, a partnership. Someone who is secure within themselves, someone who’s also financially secure because I don’t want to struggle. I’m 40-something years old and I don’t want to recreate nothing with nobody. I want you to already come hold to this table and you swipe, I swipe, and that’s how that works.

HB: Speaking of being whole, you also mentioned that in the first few episodes that you want somebody that’s already healed. Why is it important to put yourself and your mental health first as you’re dating?

TB: Because I’m not a therapist. Some days, I am just figuring it out enough for me and I don’t have it for you. Some days I feel like you can offer your advice and truly be there for someone, but in order to do that, you have to come to the table already hopeful and already healed from your past traumas or healing. I don’t ever feel like anyone’s to the point where they don’t need therapy or they have it all figured out. I don’t want to hear that either, to be honest. It is definitely an ongoing construction site and that is something that’s very important to me and definitely one of the first things I look for in a spouse.

HB: You come from a large family. What is the best piece of dating advice that you’ve ever received from your mother and your sisters?

TB: From my mother, keep your family out your business. From my sisters, I don’t know. How do I say this without being shady because I feel like they still trying to figure it out? Listen, this is a cold world out here. This is what I will say. One sister in particular, which is Traci, she never gave up. Until the day she died, she was a married woman and she made her situation work no matter what circumstance that they faced, and I admire that.

HB: You are also a very independent, strong woman. You are so resilient. When it comes to dating, why is it important to know that you’re a queen – even without a king by your side?

TB: Because I’m not settling. I’ve been single this long, I can be single for another day. I’ll be all right. I will survive. Because when I’m not doing is laying up with the wrong man, wasting my time and in my child’s face, teaching me and my child bad habits and bringing their unnecessary drama and issues over here after I cleaned up all of this mess.

I just think you have to get to the point where you are comfortable with you. I think falling in love with yourself is the first step to falling in love with somebody else because there are just some things that you will not tolerate. It’s just some things that you know will let go more of not wanting to be alone. I think that people have to get very comfortable with being single and being by yourself and choosing happiness over unhappiness and coupled.

HB: First date – what’s your fit and what kind of beat do you go for? Do you do a natural face? Do you do full glam? What is the ultimate Tamar first date fit?

TB: Oh baby, I’m putting on a freakum dress. It’s a package. I’m glamming out because first of all, the truth is it’s fun to dress up because it’s like going out on an adventure. You never know what you’re going to get at the end of this. I feel like you put your best foot forward. I feel like at home I can definitely engage in the sweatsuit ministry, but when it’s time to go out, it’s time to put a heel on at least for the first two dates. After the first two dates, I’m wearing tennis shoes, but the first two dates, I’ll make sure you present yourself like a lady so they know that.

HB: Okay, so we got the freakum dress, we got the full beat. What is your ideal first date? Where do you want to go?

TB: Ideal first date? I am old school and romantic. I thought that I didn’t like getting flowers. That’s because I didn’t get them. Bring me some flowers, some beautiful long stem, or whatever you got. Consider me. Bring me something to let me know that you thought about this date all day. I love some good champagne and I love amazing conversations and I love to eat, so feed me.

HB: You have such a cute son. If mommy could give him a piece of dating advice to make sure that he is a gentleman at all times to whomever he dates that you really want him to take with him for the rest of his life, what would you tell him?

TB: Date somebody that matches your energy. Date somebody who can bring some light and love to your aura. And be a gentleman and pay for the bill.

Catch Queens Court on Peacock now.

