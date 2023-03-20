Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi and Tiny took to Twitter to defend their stance after they argued that Xscape should headline their upcoming tour over SWV on the newest episode of SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B.

In episode three, the two groups were discussing details of their upcoming tour and things got a little uncomfortable when Kandi and Tiny vouched for their group to be headliners versus the two just co-headlining.

The suggestion from Kandi came after she argued that Xscape has a bigger fanbase and the ability to sell more tickets than SWV.

Of course this didn’t sit too well with Taj and Coko, who expressed her frustrations in the scene stating they have sold 30 million records.

However, Kandi and Tiny are not doubling down on their thoughts or stance!

Let us know your thoughts on the topic. Who do you think should headline or should the two co-headline?

