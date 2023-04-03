The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The patriarch behind the Wayans comedy legacy has passed away.

Howell Wayans, the father of the 10 Wayans kids who has been one of the most successful families in Hollywood, died at 86 years old.

Marlon Wayans took to Instagram Saturday to reveal the tragic news and pay tribute to his father and the importance of family with a short story.

“When i was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up?

He simply said ‘I wanted to be a man’

I said ‘not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?’

He said ‘just a man’

I said ‘but every boy becomes a man’

Dad said ‘Not true’

I asked ‘then what’s a man?’

My Dad said ‘A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST’.

From that day on I wanted to be a MAN,” he typed in the caption alongside a photo of his father kissing him.

Marlon praised how great of a role model Howell was and the importance of Black fathers in their children’s lives.

“Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed,” Marlon wrote. “Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make…”

The Wayans’ mother, Elvira Alethia, died in July 2020 at 81. The couple leaves behind their kids Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Damon Wayans Sr., Kim Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Damien Dante Wayans and Chaunté Wayans.

Marlon Wayans Posts Tribute To His Dad, Howell Wayans, After His Death At 86 was originally published on cassiuslife.com