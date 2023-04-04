With RNBPhilly announcing the lineup for RNBFest 2023, One of our performers for the show came to help us celebrate the announcement. New Jersey RNB Group WanMor stopped by the studio to give Mina SayWhat a little sneak peek of what we can expect May 20th for RNBFest.
Get your tickets to RNBFest 2023 [CLICK HERE]
WanMor Tells Us What Beyonce Smells Like! was originally published on rnbphilly.com
