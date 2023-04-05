Lil Wayne Confirms Upcoming Collaboration with LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Flau’jae Johnson has been living the dream this past week, from becoming women’s national champion to embarking on a musical collaboration with one of the most talented artists alive! As her name started to trend in the social media world, The LSU Star wants people to know that basketball is secondary in her life compare to her true love, music. “I Rap, Sometimes I Hoop Too” as stated in her social media bio, Johnson made it clear that not only does she ball, she got the bars too!

A product of a musician, Johnson’s dad was a musical artist as well. Her Father went by the stage name Camouflage and was a rising star in the area.

In 2003, Camouflage was killed, leaving behind his unborn daughter, Flau’Jae Johnson, who became a star in the making.

https://twitter.com/KwanLi_/status/1643387973940006912

Flau’Jae began her music career at the tender age of twelve. Following in her father’s footsteps, she took her artistry serious, which landed her historic accomplishments. She became the first rapper to receive a gold buzzer on America’s Got Talent. Even in her collegiate career, Johnson continued to make music, even being supported by her school as they played her music

Now as she receives national attention, Johnson is overwhelmed with the invitations she’s getting to collaborate from her favorite producers.

During her championship run, in a game versus Virginia Tech, Lil Wayne was featured on the television saying ‘me and Flau’jae, we’ve spoken but we about to connect muscially soon’. After the game Johnson expressed her excitement. “Imagine Winning A National Championship Your FRESHMAN Year! Then Getting A Lil Wayne Feature Right After??! What is life” Johnson Tweeted.

Johnson still has some goals to accomplish outside of winning a national championship with LSU. “I told @espn I wanted to win a National championship and a Grammy by the time I finish college ! IM HALFWAY THERE !!” She tweeted.

RELATED: LSU Tigers Make History TWICE In NCAA Championship Win Against Iowa

RELATED: Meet Jasmine Carson: LSU’s Ice Spice

RELATED: First Lady Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Releases Statement Following Iowa & LSU White House Visit Comments

Lil Wayne Confirms Upcoming Collaboration with LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson was originally published on rnbphilly.com