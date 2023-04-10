Snoop Dogg Rolls Out 19 Crimes Cali Blanc Just In Time For Spring

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

For the past two years, 19 Crimes, one of the rising wine brands around, has been partners with savvy businessman and rapper Snoop Dogg and now they’ve rolled out a new white wine. As part of Snoop Dogg’s Cali Wines series, Cali Blanc is the first white line to appear under the Long Beach, Calif. native’s collaboration with 19 Crimes.

We’ve enjoyed some of the 19 Crimes wines in the past and with a name like Snoop Dogg involved, our interest was piqued even further by the wider offerings from the brand. With the announcement of the Snoop Cali Blanc back in March, a new age was ushered in by way of the lush California Sauvignon Blanc wine inside the bottle. Cali Blanc is now the fourth wine in the Cali Wines portfolio for Uncle Snoop.

Snoop Dogg writes, “I wanted a bottle with a sexier cleaner feel to it and this wine is one sexy ass Sauvignon Blanc. You know it, I know it, Cali Blanc is fine as hell and I can’t wait for my loyal fans to get their hands on it.”

19 Crimes Franchise Global Vice President, John Wardley adds, “Snoop has been a dream collaborator and brought our 19 Crimes brand to the next level with the expansion of his Cali Collection. We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Snoop Cali Blanc to the rest of the world and introduce the first white wine to his legendary collection.”

Our first taste of Snoop’s Cali Blanc occurred on a warm spring day on the deck, helping to expand the wine coverage we do here at Spirit.Ed. Like any other review we’ve done in the past, we are by no means sommeliers or experts. We’re all about learning and experiencing new things much like anyone else. So how did it go? Keep reading.

On the nose, Snoop’s Cali Blanc bursts with melon, fresh herbs, and even a hint of apple. As the glass sits, those aromas come out more during each sip. Like most Sauvignon Blanc wines, it is a dry style and not at all sweet but that doesn’t mean it lacks flavor. It shares some slight flavor characteristics with unoaked Chardonnay although it has a bit more fruit on the finish.

Depending on one’s palette, the aforementioned melon, and apple notes are notable on the long finish after the sip. Alongside some soft cheese, Cali Blanc makes for a great flavor partner, and with the ABV at 12.9%, a couple of glasses will go a long way with a light meal. Cali Blanc would also serve as a great base for a pitcher of White Sangria due to its acidity and crisp flavors.

19 Crimes’ Cali Blanc is currently available nationwide retailing at $14.99. To learn more, click here.

—

Photo: 19 Crimes

Snoop Dogg Rolls Out 19 Crimes Cali Blanc Just In Time For Spring was originally published on cassiuslife.com