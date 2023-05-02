LL Cool J Reveals Why He’s Not Invited to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch [WATCH]

LLC Cool J speaks out about not being invited to Jay Z’s Roc Nation Brunch.
The New-York bred rapper and actor reveals on Big Boy’s iHeartRadio show that he has never been invited to the event due to he and Jay-Z’s “rap rivalry” as high schoolers.
“I hardly remember that stuff. I love everybody and don’t have no problems with none of these guys, man…If I laughed [at him], okay, so what? Laugh at me!,” LL Cool J jokes.
Though the pair now have a good relationship, the “Mama Said Knock You Out” rapper is still convinced that it’s the sole reason why he hasn’t been invited yet. 2023 was the return of the Roc Nation Brunch after a 3 year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Nonetheless, it is clear that LL Cool J is having a busy year with or without brunching—especially after the announcement of his upcoming tour.
He will return to arenas for his first headline tour in 30 years. Accompanying him on the F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live Tour include acts such as The Roots, De La Soul, Rick Ross, and many more.
