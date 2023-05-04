Rising Rap Star Lady London Talks Switching Up Her Look And Summer Must-Haves, Including Her Favorite Cocktail

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lady London’s looks are as dynamic as her bars. The rapper who has all of TikTok bragging about their wealthy baes has popped out in platinum wigs, full fros, bedazzled doobie wraps, blonde waves, and wet and wavy tendrils.

She told HelloBeautiful how she cares for her natural hair underneath the scarlet baby hairs and glossy ponytails she sports on stage.

“I am doing regular maintenance for it every time I’m in between hairstyles,” said the “Lisa’s Story” rapper, whose real name is Zaire Stewart. “I always alternate between tape-ins and wigs.” Tape-ins are a versatile form of extensions that have become increasingly popular in recent years. Unlike sew-ins, they are practically undetectable and highly versatile. However, they require extreme maintenance. As summer approaches, the performer goes lowkey with a new ‘do.

“I just recently cut my hair into a bob, a very blunt cut short bob. And so now I just get my deep conditions, [and] my hot oil treatments in between,” she continued. She trusts her stylists’ instincts, but she is not above taking care of her own tresses. “At home, I love a good silicone mix,” she added. “I use Cantu products.”

Bobs, braids, and bust downs have been known to spark personality shifts, and she is no exception to the rule. “It’s giving 16.6 personalities all year round,” she said with a dainty giggle. She once described her work as a means to craft “storylines and worlds within themselves.” Even the track that helped her break into the mainstream is about adopting different perspectives.

“I feel like music is my way to escape, and I think you could be whoever you wanna be,” she continued. “I love just entering those different pockets of myself.

She holds on to certain beauty staples when switching it up in the stylist’s chair and recording booth. Her Nars creamy radiant foundation is a go-to. She is also a fan of the setting spray from Morphe Cosmetics. “I love all the Morphe stuff,” she said.

The self-proclaimed “girls’ girl,” who recently hopped on a remix of Ciara’s female independence anthem, has a few tricks to navigate the minefields of modern fame. She relies on journaling, personal faith, and keeping a “mind your business phone” where she can’t be reached to keep her grounded.

She also picks and chooses when to answer the call of the streets. She posts about being out of the mix and tells HelloBeautiful she appreciates parties with a home-court advantage.

“I’m definitely the hostess with the mostess. I love hosting at my house. That way, I can just go to sleep afterward,” she said. She prefers outdoor dinner parties where she can let her single friends mix and mingle amongst themselves.

She recently partnered with Ciroc to promote their Honey Melon flavor. “I love to mix mine with lemonade. So good. It’s so refreshing,” she said. No blenders are needed for her cocktail of choice.

“We definitely gotta give on the rocks,” she added. “Ice makes everything better.”

Getting away is a part of her self-care routine too. She believes in “taking time for myself in general, to relearn and reinvent and revamp.”

She is heading for a quick getaway to Mexico for the launch of her upcoming project, S.O.U.L (Signs of Universal Love), as she chats with HelloBeautiful. But before sipping on Ciroc in the sun, she must pack one thing, in particular, to keep climbing the charts.

“Honestly, girl, if I don’t leave with an iPhone charger,” she deadpans.

“I will leave panties at home before I leave my iPhone charger,” she adds. “I have four phones. I don’t play.”

DON’T MISS:

Ciara Proves She’s A Hair Chameleon With Her Latest Look

Rihanna Is A Beauty And Style Icon At CinemaCon 2023

Janelle Monáe Is Highlighting The Legacy Of Progressive Black Artist Loïs Mailou Jones

Rising Rap Star Lady London Talks Switching Up Her Look And Summer Must-Haves, Including Her Favorite Cocktail was originally published on hellobeautiful.com