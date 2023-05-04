After netting a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 with his first album, Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz solidified his standing as a critical cog in the R&B circuit, so much so that a year later, he and UnitedMasters agreed on an unprecedented partnership to form a new creative agency as a hub for his upcoming endeavors.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
A source close to the situation tells Billboard that the deal is rumored to be valued at close to $50 million.
“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” UnitedMasters founder Steve Stoute tells Billboard. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”
Along with his new partnership, Brent Faiyaz will embark on a world tour later this summer. Titled F–k the World, It’s a Wasteland, the multidate trek will arrive in major markets, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Berlin, Paris and Milan. Tickets will be available for the general public on May 5.
READ MORE:
- Saweetie Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Tiny Bikini
- Bow Wow Dishes On The Self-Care Lessons He Learned From His Mother
- So, What Exactly is Cinco de Mayo?
- Tasha Smith Will Replace Theresa Randle As Martin Lawrence’s Wife In ‘Bad Boys 4’
- Brent Faiyaz Inks $50 Million Deal With UnitedMasters
- Yung Miami And Diddy Linked With Dapper Dan While Visiting Harlem
- Chanel Iman And Boyfriend Davon Godchaux Are Expecting Their First Child Together
- Patrick Mahomes Little Brother Jackson Arrested For Aggravated Sexual Battery
- Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Chose A White Sperm Donor, And Here’s Why
- Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest IG Post Leaves Us Speechless
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Brent Faiyaz Inks $50 Million Deal With UnitedMasters was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
‘Snowfall’ Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Phil Jackson Says He Stopped Watching NBA Games Because Of Black Lives Matter “Politics,” Twitter Roasts Him
-
Missy Elliott, George Michael & Willie Nelson Heads 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala
-
Drake’s Thirst Trap Has Twitter Clowning His Alleged Surgically Enhanced Abs