A Tribe Called Quest Snubbed Again For Rock Hall Of Fame, Consequence Isn’t Happy

Someone has some explaining to do and fast. A Tribe Called Quest will not be considered for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, and Consequence isn’t having it.

As spotted on TMZ the legendary rap group did not make the cut for induction for the second time. Given that ATCQ has influenced generations of creatives, MC’s, producers and more, the news did not land well with many individuals close to the culture. One being Consequence, Q-Tip’s blood cousin and frequent collaborator. The celebrity gossip outlet caught up with Cons in Queens while in front of Tribe’s mural, and he made his frustration with the committee very clear in a candid vlog. “So I’m going past everybody facial right now to make sure that Hip-Hop remember who’s getting snubbed,” he said.

Consequence went on to say that without Tribe many of our favorite current day talents would not be here. “You know, this is the family tree. Regardless of whatever, and however, this is the family tree for me, you know what I’m saying? This is the tree that brought you G.O.O.D Music. This is the tree that allowed Common to go from Common Sense to Be Common.” He then directly called out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s senior leadership for their questionable choices. “What we not going to do is keep subjugating that name, A Tribe Called Quest, to a white population or white popularity contest,” he added. “And having them in there as the token ni**as pick. We going to stop that.”

Some of the 2023 inductees include Missy Elliot, DJ Kool Herc, Chaka Kahn, Don Cornelius and Willie Nelson. You can hear Consequence discuss things below.

