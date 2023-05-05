STREAMED: Lil Baby Wakes Up To ‘Go Hard,’ Conway The Machine Drops ‘Won’t He Do It’ & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby — “Go Hard”

Lil Baby is back. After releasing last year’s It’s Only Me LP, the rising superstar unleashes his newest single, “Go Hard.” It’s yet another one of his signature anthemic bangers about determination and an unwavering drive for success.

“I’m back going hard again / I’m shutting down my heart again,” Baby raps on the track. “Tried my best to act like I didn’t care but I can’t hold it in / I’m not into losing, I go hard as I can go to win.”

Section 8 and Noah Pettigrew produced this banger and Never Panic Films released a music video for the track. It features a bevy of fun and triumphant images, including dolphin sightings, dance-filled yacht rides and even a fireworks display.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again f. Dermot Kennedy & Bailey Zimmerman — “Won’t Back Down”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues his run as a Fast & Furious musical family member. After working on songs like “One Shot” and “Murder (Remix)” on past soundtracks, NBA YoungBoy unleashes Fast X’s “Won’t Back Down.” The glossy new song features Dermot Kennedy and Bailey Zimmerman as guests.

“I admit, I say I’m falling, but for my family, I rise up / Plan on completing every mission now, before my time up,” YoungBoy raps on the song. “Inside this car, I get it done, just watch my motor climb up / Protecting all the ones I love, can’t let this evil blind us.”

Following YoungBoy’s film-themed bars, Dermot Kennedy delivers a heart-wrenching yet fearless hook. “My world has fallen, I’m falling to my knees / And now I feel my hands trembling,” he sings. “Oh, Lord, ain’t no promise I’ll breathe again / But I won’t back down.”

Fast X is due to roll into theaters May 19.

Conway The Machine — Won’t He Do It

Conway The Machine is on a prolific spree with a barrage of new releases. He’s already unveiled his Pain Provided Profit project with Jae Skeese this year. Now, he’s making a return with his newest album, Won’t He Do It, which follows last year’s God Don’t Make Mistakes.

Familiar faces emerge throughout the project. Of course, usual suspects like Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher make appearances here and there. But the album also features Fabolous, Dave East, Juicy J and Ransom, among several others.

At the heart of his art, Conway continues to deep-dive into introspection. “Mama always taught me to reach for the stars / Put the pain in the verse so they can at least see the scars,” he raps on the title track. “Machine back and I’ve been a beast from the start.”

Westside Gunn also celebrated Con’s newest release. “⁦My bro drop tonight. Everybody else just hang the sh-t up. Sh-t not even fair. [He] bodied anything that y’all thought y’all was moving.”

IDK — F65

IDK revs up his engines with the release of his newest album, F65. The rising artist dons a racing suit and racing helmet on the album cover, kickstarting the thematic release full-throttle.

Like any great driver on the circuit, IDK cruises through with a team to hold him down. Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, NLE Choppa, Rich the Kid, Musiq Soulchild and Saucy Santana are among the album’s guests. Some provide feature-verses while others supply conversational points for skits throughout.

“When you listen to one of my albums, there’s a multitude of different vibes, and I think that my art is mastering bringing together a collection of thoughts and vibes and genres in one album and making it cohesive,” IDK told Complex earlier this year. “That’s my art.”

Atmosphere — So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously

Atmosphere continues to build upon its legacy as an independent hip-hop powerhouse with the release of their newest album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously.

Fellow Rhymesayers emcee Sa-Roc appears on the project. Murkage Dave, Shepard Albertson and Bat Flower are among the album’s other guests. Elsewhere, Atmosphere’s Slug handles the rhymes while Ant masterminds the production, as per usual.

“Realities is an unnerving excavation of paranoia, perspective and positivism,” the group says in a statement to press. “The tension in these songs is palpable, but their presence is a testament to the hope that underpins them.”

