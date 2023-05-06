Method Man Is The Perfect Eye Candy In Tamika Scott’s Latest Video

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

If Method Man is in anything, count us in!

The rap heartthrob was recently spotted in Tamika Scott of Xscape’s latest music video for her new single, “Tonight” and per usual, he has already caught our eye with his suave lyrics and smooth persona.

Tamika’s groupmate, Tiny, took to Instagram to share a snippet of Tamika’s new music video for her song where the Power Book: Ghost actor was shown giving us major eye candy in addition to an incredible flow. Tiny shared the video on her IG page along with the caption, “It’s my sis doing her Big One wit the legendary @methodmanofficial make sure y’all go to her YouTube channel to see full video & u can stream the song “Tonight” on all digital platforms! Support our sis Tamika ”

Check it out below.

“Thank you boo @majorgirl!!!!! Love you poo,” Tamika commented underneath Tiny’s video of support while other fans were smitten over Method Man, writing, “Damn Method Man don’t ever miss. The Goat since the ’90s stop playing wit em ohhhhhhh ” and “Tamika killing it! Method Man’s bars referencing Traces of Lipstick, Xscape, and Just Kicking It, perfecto,” underneath the short video.

Anybody else still crushing on Method Man after 30 years in the industry? We know we are!

Check out the full video for “Tonight” on YouTube, here.

