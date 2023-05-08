Diddy and Jermaine Dupri’s Verzuz battle is finally on the way!
The long-awaited showdown between two of hip-hops biggest song creators finally has a date and venue, and super fans of each artist can’t be more excited.
In an Instagram post from Busta Rhymes, Diddy appears to confirm that he’ll finally be facing off against Jermaie Dupri on September 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Get your popcorn ready!
From HipHopDX:
Diddy and Jermaine Dupri previously agreed to put their catalogs to the test last August.
Puff went on Instagram Live and invited Dupri into the session; feeling confident about his chances in a head-to-head, Diddy said: “JD, if you want that smoke, you can get that smoke anytime.”
Jermaine Dupri told Diddy to “relax” before agreeing to set up an event in his hometown of Atlanta.
To read the entire HipHopDX report, [click here].
While we’re still waiting on official word of the upcoming battle from Verzuz creators Timbaland and Swizz Beats, it appears that Diddy is already fully commited!
Could Diddy vs Jermaine Dupri be the biggest Verzuz battle in the platforms young history!?
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Gangsta Boo Is Unapologetic About Her Comments On Bizzy Bone’s Mental Health
- Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Never Saw Lil Mama On Stage During Infamous VMA Performance
- War Ready: Big Daddy Kane & KRS-ONE To Face Off On Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle
The Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Verzuz is Official… Here’s When It Goes Down was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
‘Snowfall’ Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Missy Elliott, George Michael & Willie Nelson Heads 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala
-
The Fashion Credits: All The Show-Stopping Looks From Taraji P. Henson’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot