Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Hit The Stage In Red Off-White Looks During The Latest Stop On The Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are one fashionable duo.

During the latest stop on the singer’s Renaissance World Tour, the mother-daughter pair hit the stage together once again, this time donning matching jumpsuits from Off-White. The sparkly looks were wore during Bey’s tour stop in London and looked stunning on on both Bey and Blue as they hit the choreography to an array of Beyoncé’s singles.

But this isn’t the first time Blue joined her mom on stage during the tour.

On Monday, the 41 year old took to Instagram to share a sweet post on praising her daughter after she joined her on stage at the Paris show last week. The 11 year old followed in her super star parents’ footsteps when she danced during two numbers: “My Power” and “Black Parade” during the show.

“My beautiful first born I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the Grammy award winning singer captioned the sweet post. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Along with the heartfelt caption, Bey also shared a picture of Blue Ivy on stage as the pre-teen wore silver sunglasses, a sparkly turtleneck and baggy silver pants. The proud mom also included a few videos of Blue Ivy on stage as she hit each dance move flawlessly alongside her backup dancers – just like her talented mama.

Check out the sweet post below.

Looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of Blue Ivy Carter during the Renaissance tour!

