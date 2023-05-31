The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Country singer Jimmie Allen lists his home for sale following rape allegations and divorce.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sexual assault allegations against the 37-year-old artist, best known for his time spent on American Idol, came when his former manager filed a suit early May 2023. She accused Allen of battery and sexual assault. During this time period, his wife was pregnant with their third child.

See: Country Music Star Jimmie Allen Sued For Rape & Sexual Assault By Ex-Manager, Twitter Disgusted

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“This business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses,” he writes in an Instagram post.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Allen has since admitted to the affair (though denying the rape allegation, saying the interaction was consensual) and publicly apologized to his wife.

Amidst the allegations, sources have confirmed that he’s since put his home on the market. He has slashed the price from $3 million to $2.5 million.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Don’t Miss…

K Michelle Gets On Stage And Says “I’m A Black Girl That Sings Better Than Any White MF Country Singer In Nashville” [VIDEO]

Black Country Music Singer Tony Evans Jr. Is A Star Rising

Jimmie Allen And Wife Split With Their Fourth Child On The Way

Country Singer Jimmie Allen to Sell Mansion Following Rape Lawsuit and Divorce was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com