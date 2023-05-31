From dropping new music earlier this year all the way to the tour announcement just a few days ago, Erica Campbell is proving that she’s a woman that can do it all and still deliver on her promise to serve God through song.

That’s why we’re more than happy to bring the Get Up! church a special premiere of her new music video for the single at the center of her 2023 revival, “Feel Alright (Blessed).”

RELATED: Erica Campbell To Visit Seven Lucky Churches On ‘The Feel Alright Tour’

Featuring a cameo by the one and only “GRIFF,” the visual component to “Feel Alright (Blessed)” is as uplifting and heartwarming as the song’s title suggests. Set to the scene of a classic summer cookout in the backyard, Erica invites friends from all races, creeds, colors and walks of life to experience it as intended by the Man Above. What fans will notice most however is the pop of color she adds into the mix by way of a larger-than-life pink afro wig! It’s a bold move expected more from the likes of a rap queen like Nicki Minaj rather than a woman more known for singing the gospel, but that’s Erica for you — always expect her to come with a few surprises!

Watch the new music video for “Feel Alright (Blessed)” by Erica Campbell below, and be sure to get your pre-sale tickets for ‘The Feel Alright Tour’ by clicking here:

Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)” was originally published on getuperica.com