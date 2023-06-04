Kash Doll took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her latest hair style and was sure to give us hair goals in the process.
Get Exclusive News & More in Your Inbox:
“I mean like for real, all jokes to the side. This face and this hair? This combo?” she joked in the video.
“You see this? You see me? You see this? This glam baby?” she continued before getting into her car while completely feeling herself and her new hair style.
The beauty went on to caption the video, “Yesterday @daisydoesmyhair had me acting like this with these cut layers and curls Then @kingquite_ beat me a natural beat like i loveeee it’s like no make up but it is! And of course this a closure glueless @stylepro_kendrap hair per usual!”
Check it out below.
We’ve never related to a video more because Kash Doll is definitely all of us after leaving the hair salon with a new ‘do. Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s latest look?
Don’t Miss…
Kash Doll Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘BMF’ Premiere
Kash Doll Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby With A Detroit Pistons Photo Shoot
Kash Doll Gives Us Hair Goals In Latest IG Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
Prom 2023: Celebrity Kids Slay In Custom Designs At Prom
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine