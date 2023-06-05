Gunna Drops New Single Addressing YSL Rico Case, Plea Deal & Haters!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Gunna is back with new music but not everyone is here for it. The rapper made a comeback after nearly a year hiatus since being arrested during the YSL RICO sweep.

Gunna who is signed to the record label has been receiving a lot of criticism ever since he was released from jail last year on December 14, 2022 after agreeing to a plea deal where he admitted that although he was unaware, his label YSL was operating as a gang. His new single, Bread & Butter addressed it all and even called out the critics and naysayers. Gunna even released a black and white visual along with the new single.

Yeah, I’m right back and I lost mad commas I had been down bad inside a dark tunnel, yeah- Gunna

Gunna has definitely been the topic of discussion amongst his rap peers since negotiating the Alford plea that gave him freedom and cleared him of all YSL Rico allegations. Lil Baby, Durk, Meek Mill and more have unfollowed Gunna on social media as a way to seemingly show their displeasure with Gunna’s choice. He addressed that as well.

Peepin’ sh*t, I’m seein’ n— fall back You bi*ch-ass n— got me as the topic of the chat You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat- Gunna

He may not have the rap game on his side at the moment but numbers don’t lie. The single was added to Apple Music’s “On Repeat” playlist so its definitely getting streamed! Only time will tell when it comes to Gunna’s music career moving forward. Listen to Lore’l full Lo Down below.

