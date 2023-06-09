STREAMED: Drake Links With J Hus For ‘Who Told You,’ Janelle Monáe Returns After 5 Years With Sultry ‘The Age Of Pleasure’ & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

J Hus f. Drake — “Who Told You”

It’s a global connection for J Hus and Drake. A British superstar joins forces with a Canadian legend for their new collaboration, “Who Told You.”

The P2J-produced track is a let-your-hair-down anthem. “Who told you gangstas don’t dance?” Hus asks on the track. “Two left feet, don’t trip and dance / The gal want me, I might give her a chance.”

Drake saunters onto the track with a sign. “Touch my forehead, chest, left shoulder, then right side / Praying my brothers are good outside / I know the vibes…You’re the one, girl, stop rolling eyes / I find love and it slowly dies.”

Despite that line, Drizzy also seems to indicate love grows with a reference to Lilah Pi on the song. “Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry,” he sings. Shortly after releasing the song, he shared a message to her. “More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspo my confidant my best mate my heart.”

Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure

Janelle Monáe is entering an era of enjoyment. Five years after releasing Dirty Computer, the renowned singer-rapper-thespian unveils The Age of Pleasure.

The 14-song album features Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 on the previously-released “Float” single. “Lipstick Lover” is also included as part of the project, alongside “The Rush,” “The French 75” and “Only Have Eyes 42.”

“All the songs were written from such an honest space,” Monáe told Apple Music, as per Billboard. “I’ve had my age of depression, my age of anxiety. I’ve had my age of struggle. And it’s not like life is pleasurable every single day, but I think I have actively just sought out… How do I create a space for myself?”

Monáe went on: “How do I redirect my mind on how I’m thinking about things? How do I realize that right now, in this present moment, moments that we’ll never get back, this is where you need to find your pleasure? This is your moment.”

Dave & Central Cee — Split Decision

What happens when two of the United Kingdom’s biggest rappers join forces? Central Cee and Dave find the answer to that question with their newly-released joint project, Split Decision.

Over the course of four songs, Dave and Cench unleash their signature bars over hard-hitting production. It lands on a special week as each artist celebrates their 25th birthday. Hence, one of the EP’s cuts is called “Our 25th Birthday.”

The collaborative impact is already strong. After all, the project’s “Sprinter” single shattered Spotify UK’s record for “most-streamed song in a single day this year,” according to NME.

City Girls — “I Need a Thug”

JT and Yung Miami are back at it. Two years after their City On Lock LP, the City Girls return with their newest single, “I Need a Thug.”

Although the song is brand new, it also pulls inspiration from a Hip-Hop classic in LL Cool J’s “I Need Love.” But Caresha and Jatavia have something else in mind. “I need a thug,” Miami raps. “Sex, money, and drugs / Private jet flights while I’m gettin’ my back rubbed / Like TLC said, ‘No scrubs’ / Cut a check before I even give a hug.”

Meanwhile, JT is looking for her own version of a thug. “I need a thug with swag like a rockstar,” she raps. Later, she also adds: “Wrist water with his Rick on / And his blick on / He ain’t the one you can pick on.”

While The Girls are entering a new era, JT tells Complex that this is a taste of things to come. “I don’t want to put out nothing corny,” she says. “We’ve been here too long and I don’t even want to play how we used to.” She also continues: “I want the music to be good and hit. It’s still p-ssy rap, like it’ll be fun but much more elevated. It’s elevated p-ssy rap.”

