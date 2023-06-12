Gabrielle Union-Wade Shares Her Journey to 50, And How Setting Boundaries Keeps Her Youthful

Gabrielle Union-Wade is the poster child for the adage “Black don’t crack.” The multihyphenate star looks like she bathes in the fountain of youth, and every time she posts a picture on her Instagram, her skin seems a bit more supple than before. This past year, the working mother turned the big 5-0. Instead of jet-setting off to some celebrity-frequented island, Union-Wade decided that for this birthday, she would focus on grounding herself in her truth, reconnecting with her inner badass, and “decentering” her past traumas.

Gabrielle Union-Wade Is Getting Back To Self at 50

In recent interviews, Union-Wade has opened up about her life and past traumas. She was raped at gunpoint as a teenager, carrying the burden of this tragic incident for years. To release that trauma, focus more on her peace, and honor her 50th trip around the sun, the “Truth Be Told” actress embarked upon a soul-searching journey that she will hold dear to her heart forever.

With her husband, daughter, and other loved ones in tow, Union-Wade set out for a voyage across multiple African countries. She is sharing her trek in a two-part television special titled “GABRIELLE UNION: MY JOURNEY TO 50.” “I’ve always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self,” said Union. “There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I’ll never forget, and I’m excited for audiences to join me on the journey,” spoke the actress.

In this interview, Union-Wade discusses how this journey connected her back to her center, what she discovered about herself during her trip, and how maintaining her youthful glow has more to do with her inner work than outer work.

Her two-part special premiers June 15 on BET+. Click here for the trailer.

