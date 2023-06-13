Asking For A Friend: Should A Kid Who “Barely” Graduated Still Get A Party?

In this Asking For A Friend, Tyreik is facing a dilemma.

His son is off to middle school after graduating from 5th grade…barely. His wife was planning a big graduation party, but he doesn’t believe it is deserved because of their son’s rocky academic journey. While Tyreik is trying to teach a life lesson on responsibility and hard work, the rest of the family seems unhappy that the party was called off. The son is (of course) upset, his wife disagrees and is now withholding sex, and the rest of the family is confused as to why they were suddenly uninvited.

On one hand, it may seem like a harsh decision, but on the other hand, there is no reason to celebrate mediocrity.

Should a kid who barely graduates still get to have a graduation party or not? Help Tyreik out by letting us know what you would do @MorningHustleShow!

Listen to the full call!

