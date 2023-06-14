“RoboCop” Digidogs Patrol Times Square

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

If you plan on traveling to New York any time soon (Times Square to be exact), be prepared to encounter the police department’s new helpers…digidogs—the real life robocops!

The city recently announced the launch of these new artificially intelligent sidekicks, which take the form of semi-autonomous digital canines.

The robotic dogs were first released in 2021, but were seized after being met with massive backlash and criticized for being invasive. The 2023 program relaunch will have a few adjustments.

Unlike the originals, the new spot dogs will only be deployed to specific situations that are deemed harmful. In instances such as bomb threats or stand-offs, the digidogs will be deployed before actual humans report to the scene.

The police department is also releasing another robotic security patrol called K5 ASR (autonomous security robot). Much like the digidogs, these will patrol the streets of New York, acting as an extra pair of eyes for NYPD.

