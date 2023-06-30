Get Ready To LOL: ‘Good Burger 2’ Announced More Cast Members Like Lil Rel Howery

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios Good Burger sequel is coming soon with new cast announcements. Celebrity talent will join the original stars, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, as they reunite in present day at the beloved fast-food restaurant. Check out the new cast members inside.

An all-new original movie sequel from the iconic ’90s feature film based on the sketch from the Nickelodeon comedy series All That debuts later this year. The sequel follows Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Mitchell), as they reunite at the place it all began — Good Burger. They are joined by a hilarious new group of employees.

The original ’90s sketch first aired on “All That” in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Mitchell in Seasons 1–5. The feature film Good Burger was released worldwide on July 25, 1997 by Paramount Pictures. Later in the “All That” reboot in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as a manager of the trainees.

Good Burger 2 will bring something fresh and fun with its modern spin and even more cast additions. It will also return with the nostalgia fans missed. Good Burger 2 will feature original Good Burger cast members reprising their roles: Josh Server, as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoonand Carmen Electra as Roxanne. Additional celebrity cameos will be announced at a later date.

The additional cast members announced are:

Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Vacation Friends) as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for the corporation MegaCorp.

Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2, Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp.

Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster, Holly Hobbie) as Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can.

Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight, The Chi) as Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger’s newest trainee.

Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason, Mr. Iglesias) as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee who tries but often fails to keep his employees in line.

Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Tiny Beautiful Things) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Boy Erased), as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant.

Anabel Graetz (Free Guy, The Mothership) as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers.

Good Burger 2 is produced by Thompson and Mitchell. It was penned by Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger) who also serve as executive producers, along with John Ryan Jr. from Artists for Artists. Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Single Drunk Female) directs. James III (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, All That) has also been engaged as a writer. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.

The film will premiere later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

