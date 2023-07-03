Set Off Your 4th Of July Celebration With These Drink Ideas

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The 4th Of July is already here which means summer is in full swing and many will have the day off to celebrate the nation’s Independence. As gatherings are sure to commence, we’ve compiled a list of cocktails and other adult beverages to spark some inspiration for the big day.

I approached these roundups via a randomized method in the past, but I’m switching things up going forward. I’ll list the cocktails I choose in alphabetical order and, for the products I’ve sampled, I’ll add a pertinent blurb in connection to the item when I can. Hope that makes looking for your new favorites that much easier. It will definitely help me out. Now, on to the show! – D.L.

Cocktails To Celebrate The 4th Of July The Right Way

Absolut Watermelon Vodkarita

“Watermelon is a classic flavor of summer – and this vodkarita recipe with smooth Absolut Watermelon and fresh fruit is a must-have for summer entertaining.”

Ingredients:

2 Parts Absolut Watermelon

1 1/2 Parts fresh watermelon or puree (optional)

3/4 Parts lime juice

3/4 Parts simple syrup

1/4 Parts orange liqueur

Watermelon slice & lime wedge for garnish

How to mix:

Combine in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass with a half salt rim. Garnish with watermelon slide and lime wedge.

Baby I’m A Firework

Half Shell Vodka comes from the innovators at Distillery 98, which developed its unique coconut carbon and oyster shell filtration system to the masses in the first spirit bottled using recyclable paperboard. – D.L.

Ingredients:

2 oz Half Shell Vodka

2 muddled strawberries

0.5 oz of lemon

0.5 oz of simple syrup

Recipe:

In a tall glass, add two strawberries and muddle. Then fill glass with ice. In a shaker, add 2 oz of Half-Shell Vodka, 0.5 oz of lemon juice, 0.5 oz of simple syrup, and shake. Strain over glass, then garnish with blueberries.

Basil Gimlet

Created by Reyka Vodka Ambassador Jeffrey Naples

Ingredients:

2 parts Reyka Vodka

1/2 parts lime juice

1/2 parts simple syrup

Sprig of basil

Method:

Combine all ingredients and one basil leaf in a shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with basil.

Bourbon Tea Party Recipe

1 can of Spindrift Half & Half Sparkling Water

Add 1.5oz whiskey, 1 tsp sugar, ice, 1 squeeze of fresh lemon juice, and 4 oz Half & Half. Stir and enjoy.

*Omit the booze and you’ve got yourself a snazzy mocktail! – D.L.

Cenote Rose Spritz

1.5oz Cenote Blanco

3oz Grapefruit Soda

1oz Rose Wine

1 dash of Rose bitters

Method: Combine, shake & strain over ice. Garnish with an orange peel or slice.

Cierto Aire Libre

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Cierto Tequila Private Collection Reposado

1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz Mayan Honey Syrup

1 oz Champagne

Method: Add all ingredients (minus Champagne) and shake with ice until chilled. Strain into a flute glass, top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.

Cointreau Cucumber Mint Fizz

Ingredients:

3 oz Club Soda

2 oz Cointreau

3 Wheels of Cucumber

1 oz of Fresh Lime Juice

5 Mint Leaves

Directions:

Muddle the cucumber and mint in the bottom of a glass. Add Cointreau and fresh lime juice with ice. Top with club soda and stir briefly. Garnish with a cucumber wheel and mint sprig.

Fiesta Americana

Created by Milagro Ambassador Luis Lopez

Ingredients:

5 muddled strawberries at the bottom of the glass

2 parts Milagro Silver Tequila

2 parts coco cream

3/4 parts lemon juice

1 part pineapple juice

1/4 part agave nectar

Method: Garnish with buzz ball rim (blue), shake, strain over fresh ice, and serve in a tall glass.

Godfather

The Godfather was said to be a favorite of famed actor Marlon Brando. Here is a new twist on the usual 1:1 ratio of the drink. The extra spirit brings a wonderful balance to the cocktail. – D.L.

Ingredients:

1 oz Disaronno Originale

2 oz any Straight Whisky (I suggest a bourbon with a good amount of that rye spice to help bring it all together. – D.L.)

Directions: Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with an orange peel.

GOLDEN GATE

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 parts SKYY INFUSIONS® BLOOD ORANGE

0.75 part honey syrup*

0.75 part lemon juice

3 parts soda water

PREPARATION:

Add the first three ingredients to the cocktail shaker and shake with a few pebbles of ice. Add soda water to shaker tin and pour contents into highball glass full of ice cubes. Garnish with orange slice and rosemary.

*HONEY SYRUP

Mix 2 parts honey to 1 part water until combined.

Green with Envy

2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila

2 oz Fresh Green Juice*

*To prepare green juice, combine the below ingredients into a juicer

1 Apple

Bunch of Kale

½ cup of fresh Pineapple

Juice of 1 Lemon

5 coins of fresh Ginger

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a highball glass and add fresh crushed ice.

Hendrick’s Blueberry Lemonade

Created by Hendrick’s East Coast Ambassador, Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

2 Parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Part Simple Syrup

8 Blueberries

Top Soda Club

Method: Muddle the blueberries well with the simple syrup. Add the rest of the ingredients and ice. Garnish with blueberries and mint.

Hotline Beam (Sparkling Bourbon Sour)

A clever nod to a certain Canadian superstar. – D.L.

1 part Jim Beam Bourbon

1 part Pineapple Juice

.5 part Simple Syrup

2 Lemon Wedges

2 part Sparkling Wine

Combine ingredients except sparkling wine in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass over fresh ice. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a pineapple wedge or cube (potentially cut into a diamond shape)

Incredible Hennessy

A fresh remix of the early 2000s classic. Where are my fitted hats and oversized jerseys? – D.L.

1.5 oz Hennessy V.S

0.5 oz Hpnotiq

0.5 oz Midori

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz dry vermouth

0.5 oz simple syrup

1 Lime or Lemon Twist garnish

Recipe:

Add all liquid to a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Pour into Rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime or lemon twist.

Irish Tea-se

[Image forthcoming]

Ingredients:

2 Parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

1.5 Parts Irish Breakfast Tea

.75 Part Lemon Juice

.75 Part Simple Syrup

Method:

Mint to garnish. Add all ingredients to a punch bowl. Garnish with a lemon slices and fresh mint. Serve over ice in a wine glass.

Jameson Orange Spritz

“Spritz” up your summer gathering with this refreshing cocktail made with Jameson Orange, pineapple juice and prosecco, resulting in a delightful tropical, citrus sip.

Ingredients:

1 2/3 Parts Jameson Orange

1 2/3 Parts pineapple juice

1 2/3 Parts chilled soda water

2 1/3 Parts prosecco

Pineapple leaves & orange twist for garnish

How to mix:

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled wine glass. Stir to combine. Garnish with pineapple leaves and orange twist.

Kahlúa Long Island Iced Coffee

Bold with a smooth finish, this coffee version of the Long Island Iced Tea is just the thing to reinvigorate Fourth of July “hosts with the most”

Ingredients:

1 Part Kahlúa

1/2 Part Tequila

1/2 Part Gin

0.5 Part lime juice

2.5 Parts cold brew coffee

1 Lime wedge for garnish

How to mix:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all the ingredients and shake until cold. Strain into a tall, ice-filled glass. Garnish with a wedge of lime.

Key West Hurricane

[Image Forthcoming]

Ingredients:

2 oz Papa’s Pilar Blonde Rum

2 oz Papa’s Pilar Dark Rum

2 oz orange juice

2 oz passion fruit juice

0.5 oz lime juice

0.5 oz Grenadine

0.5 oz Simple syrup

Directions: Pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well blended and chilled.

Lady Draper

1.5oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder California

Citrus

.5oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur

.5oz lemon juice

.5oz thyme syrup

1 orange infused egg white

Method: Combine 1 tsp orange rind with egg white, shake to infuse and set. Add remaining ingredients and ice to the shaker. Shake to set egg white and chill cocktail – generally 20-30 seconds. Double strain into Nick and Nora Glass. Garnish with Angostura bitters

LALO Hibiscus Sparkler

Ingredients:

2 oz LALO

.75 oz lime juice

.75 oz hibiscus infused agave syrup*

Preparation:

Combine LALO, lime and hibiscus syrup into ice filled shaker tin. Shake and strain into a tajin rimmed, ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with hibiscus flower and lime wheel.

*Hibiscus agave syrup:

Combine 1 cup of agave nectar and 1 cup of water into a saucepan. Add 1/2 cup of hibiscus flowers. Heat until simmering. Turn off heat. Let cool. Strain liquid removing the spent flowers. Bottle and store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Malibu Piña Colada Punch

“Do you like Piña Coladas?” While we hope you don’t get caught in the rain this Fourth of July, enjoying this iconic tropical cocktail with your party guests is a must! It’s the summer of the Malibu Piña Colada, with two recent remixes of the 1979 hit “Escape ‘The Pina Colada Song’” from pop music and social media sensation Jax, as well as fire collab from DJ Cassidy, Shaggy, and Rayvon. So amp up your playlist and serve up some Malibu Piña Colada Punch for the ultimate Fourth of July get-together.

Ingredients (Batch Recipe):

2 Cups Malibu Original (or Malibu Peach!)

2 Cups club soda

1 Can Cream of Coconut

5 Cups pineapple juice

Watermelon slices, orange wheels, pineapple slices, strawberry slices, Maraschino cherries

How to mix:

Combine all ingredients into punch bowl or pitcher, and serve to guests over ice.

Mercer + Prince Pineapple Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz. Mercer + Prince

.5 oz. Cane or Demerara Syrup

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

3-4 Chunks of Pineapple or 1 oz Pineapple Juice

Directions:

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake together to combine/chill. Strain into a double old fashioned rocks glass filled with fresh ice and garnish with a bouquet of fresh mint.

METAXA Summer Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz METAXA 12 Stars

0.50 oz Lemon Juice

0.25 oz Sugar Syrup

Optional: 0.50 Egg White

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Lemon Zest

Directions:

Pour all ingredients in shaker with ice. Strain over ice into a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a lemon zest.

Mezcal Campante Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal Campante

1 oz Aperol Aperitivo (or alternative)

1 oz fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

0.30 oz agave syrup

3 oz club soda

For Garnish: 1 Lemon leaf

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except the club soda in a wine glass. Add ice to the top of the glass and stir quickly to combine. Top with club soda and add a lemon leaf for garnish.

Mezcal UNIÓN Coriander Paloma

1.5 oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

1 oz Coriander Cordial

1 bottle grapefruit soda (Squirt or Jarritos)

Instructions: Rim a glass with coriander salt. Add all ingredients to highball glass. Add ice and stir. Use pineapple slices as garnish. Enjoy!

Motor Beezneez

I love this take on this classic gin cocktail. – D.L.

Ingredients:

2 oz Engine Gin

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Honey Syrup (1:1 honey and hot water)

2 Sage Leaves

Mist Absinthe

Method: Shake all the ingredients and double strain into a Nick and Nora glass, garnish with a sage leaf.

Mount Gay Rum St. Lucy Cooler

One of the greatest rum distillers in the world. The tour of the facilities in Barbados is a true rum lover’s dream. – D.L.

Ingredients:

2 oz Mount Gay Black Barrel

3 Blackberries

0.50 oz Simple

0.50 oz Lemon

2 oz Float of tonic or soda

Directions:

Add blackberries and simple to the bottom of glass and gently muddle. Add rum, lemon, ice and finish with tonic. Garnish with rosemary and blackberries.

New York Ryeball

[Image forthcoming]

Ingredients:

1-1/2 Parts Hudson Whiskey Do The Rye Thing

3/4 Part Sweet Vermouth

1/2 Part Fresh Lime

Topped with Ginger Ale

Method:

Build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake with ice. Strain into a highball cocktail glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a long orange peel.

Old Elk Bourbon Margarita

1.75 oz. Old Elk Bourbon

1 oz. fresh lime

.50 oz. agave

METHOD: Shake everything and pour over fresh ice into garnish with lime margarita foam lime wheel and pink salt

Margarita Foam

6 oz. lime

3 oz. agave syrup

1 oz. bourbon

3 oz. egg white

Tiny pinch of salt

METHOD: Place ingredients into ISI if filling immediately. Close and shake. Charge with no2 once. Shake a few times and expel first time for pressure.

PEACH ELDERFLOWER HIGHBALL

Created by Meg Quinn

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Crown Royal Peach

1/2 oz. Elderflower Liqueur

5 oz. Tonic Water

Rosemary sprigs

Ride On

Created by Sebastien Derbomez, William Grant & Sons Manager, Brand Advocacy

Ingredients:

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1/2 parts fresh lemon juice

1/2 parts Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ sauce

1 part pineapple juice

3 parts IPA beer

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into an ice filled highball glass rimmed with GYAO Mango Habanero Seasoning. Top with 3 parts IPA beer of choice. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Rye Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz Uncle Nearest Straight Rye

3 lemon wedges

6 mint leaves

0.5-0.75 oz simple syrup

Seasonal fruit

Directions: Combine lemon wedges, mint leaves, simple syrup and seasonal fruit in a shaker. Muddle gently to release juice and oils. Add Uncle Nearest Straight Rye and ice. Shave for 8-10 seconds. Double strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a sprig.

Solar Flare Recipe

created by Oak & Eden Mixologist Grace Terrell

2oz Oak & Eden Wheat & Honey Bourbon

1oz orange juice

.75oz lime juice

.75oz hot maple syrup (1:1 ratio of maple syrup and gochujang, or Korean chili paste)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a chili pepper.

Sorel Sea Breeze

1 oz Sorel liqueur

1 oz vodka

1 oz coconut water

1 oz pomegranate juice

Club soda

Sprig of mint

Lime wedge

Method: Build all ingredients in a tall glass with plenty of ice, stir and top with club soda.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador

At first, I was like, ‘idk’ then I thought about it, and I was like, ‘yes.’ – D.L.

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Monkey Shoulder

3 parts Dr. Pepper

Small handful of honey roasted peanuts

Method:

Chill a bottle of Monkey Shoulder and a bottle of Dr. Pepper in your cooler. Add a handful of nuts in the bottom of a glass. Combine ingredients with ice.

The Achiever

Big up to Kevin Hart! – D.L.

Ingredients:

2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino

0.75oz Lime Juice

0.5oz Prickly Pear Juice

0.5oz Crème de Coconut

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Directions:

Half Rim Rocks Glass W/ Salt & Sugar. Fill Cocktail Shaker w/ Fresh Ice. Add Cristalino, Lime Juice, Prickly Pear Juice, Crème De Coconut, And Orange Bitters To Cocktail Shaker. Shake And Double Strain Into Rocks Glass Over Fresh Ice. Garnish With Orange Twist.

The Grand Ball

[Image forthcoming]

Ingredients:

2 oz Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

3/4 oz raspberry syrup*

3/4 oz lemon juice

1 egg white

Fresh raspberries and black berries for garnish

Directions: Muddle blackberries in a mixing tin and add remaining ingredients. Dry shake for fifteen seconds and add ice. Shake for another fifteen seconds or until the cocktail is well chilled. Double strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish

*Raspberry Syrup: Combine equal parts raspberries, granulated sugar, and hot water. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Cool to room temperature. Strain.

The Mint Julep

Ingredients:

2 oz of Rémy Martin VSOP

0.50 oz Sugar Syrup

Directions:

Add 8 mint springs and the sugar syrup to a mixing glass. Add crushed ice and 2 oz Rémy Martin VSOP. Shake until frosted, then pour the cocktail into a rock class. Garnish with a mint sprig.

True 52

[Image forthcoming]

1.5 oz. Eric LeGrand Bourbon

.5 oz. Campari

.25 oz. Ginger Liqueur

.5 oz. Honey Syrup

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Black Tea

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Top with Ginger Beer.

Tulchan Gin Rosemary and Blackberry Collins

Homemade rosemary syrup (sugar/water/rosemary)

2 parts Tulchan Gin

1 part Rosemary syrup

3 blackberries

1 part fresh lemon juice

Method: Build all in a tall glass with ice, stir and top with soda.

Very Berry Sour Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey

3/4 oz @somcordial Oregon Berry cordial

1/2 oz @boozybotanicals Rosemary Mint syrup

1/4 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

1/4 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker and mix for 5-10 seconds. Pour over ice and enjoy. Garnish with rosemary sprig, assorted berries.

Weller Paper Plane

This is a Weller expression you might be able to find here and there. – D.L.

Ingredients:

3/4 oz Weller Special Reserve Bourbon

3/4 oz Amaro

3/4 oz Bitter Aperitivo

3/4 oz lemon juice

Method: Add the Weller Special Reserve, bitter aperitivo, amaro and lemon juice into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lemon peel.

Wheatley Vodka American Mule

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Wheatley Vodka

.5 oz lime juice

4 oz (or top off) Ginger Beer

Optional blueberry and/or strawberry for garnish

Method: Pour vodka and lime juice into copper Moscow Mule mug. Add ice cubes and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a blueberry and strawberry

Prepared For Pouring…And Other Offerings

19 Crimes

Very fine wine. Snoop Dogg knows his grapes. – D.L.

Learn more here.

Cultor

We haven’t tried out Cultor yet but we will very soon. Looks cool, though. – D.L.

Learn more here.

[Image forthcoming]

Duck Pond Cellars

We’ve featured Duck Pond Cellars previously and they continue to be one of our favorite wine brands. – D.L.

Learn more here.

Free AF

Of the spirit-free offerings out there, Free AF is the closest to tasting like the real thing thanks to the brand’s patented Afterglow. – D.L.

Learn more here.

HOP WTR Passion Peach Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz Sweetened Passion Fruit Purée

¾ Yuzu Concentrate

Topped with Peach HOP WTR

BUILD: Add everything to a shaker tin except the Peach HOP WTR. Shake all of the ingredients with ice and strain into a glass of fresh ice. Top with Peach HOP WTR and garnish with Shisho Leaf.

High Tide

As cannabis leans further into the mainstream, the various ways to consume the product continue to develop. High Tide offers a quartet of cannabis-infused hard seltzers that, for now, are only available in Arizona and Utah. – D.L.

Learn more here.

Lifevine

[Image forthcoming]

Zero-sugar wine doesn’t seem like it would be all that tasty but Lifevine flips the tables on that assumption. – D.L.

Learn more here.

Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co.

We’ve had these canned cocktails from Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. before and we’re happy to report that they’re solid. Very solid. – D.L.

Learn more here.

Simply Spiked

[Image forthcoming]

The Simply brand expanded into the adult beverage world with great results thus far. Don’t bypass this one in the aisle. – D.L.

Learn more here.

A note: I am aware a handful of images are missing. Once those technical difficulties are handled, I’ll update the post. – D.L.

—

