What’s better than a fashionable celebrity? A fashionable celebrity and their equally fashionable boo! Now y’all know we love a good celebrity sighting, but a celebrity couple sighting that involves swanky fashion served by both parties gets us even more excited. There’s something about Black, stylish couples that just do it for us, and there are certain celebrity couples that hit that mark each time this year.
From Rihanna and ASAP Rocky to Cardi B and Offset, our favorite Black celebrity couples had their foots on our necks during 2021, and we couldn’t get enough of their excellence. Almost every time we logged on Instagram, one of these couples were absolutely giving us life, and we can’t go into 2022 without paying homage to their modish union. So without further ado, dive into the 2021 Stylish Black Couple recap below and be prepared to gush all over again.
10 Stylish Black Celebrity Couples Who Were Goals In 2021 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Rihanna and A$AP RockySource:Getty
A stylish couple list would not be complete without Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. These two bring the heat individually, so you know they bring the fire collectively!
2. Ciara and Russell WilsonSource:Getty
Ciara and Russell absolutely bossed up this year. They went from sweet couple to fierce couple in a flash. Their designer ensembles definitely gave us all the feels and put them at the top of our stylish couple list.
3. Cardi B and OffsetSource:Getty
Cardi B and Offset totally stepped their fashion game up in 2021, and we enjoyed every minute of it. If nothing else proved to the world that they are a stylish couple, their Paris Fashion Week outfit choices definitely put them on the list.
4. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris KodjoeSource:Getty
Boris and Nicole are absolutely stunning as a couple! Whether they are dressed to the nines for a red carpet premier or if they are out strolling with the kiddos, they just do it for us.
5. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeSource:Getty
It seems that all Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade do is live their best lives and slay! This gorgeous couple never disappoints when it comes to a good fashion look. They push style boundaries as a couple, and we are here for it.
6. KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester BlackSource:Getty
They may be new to the celebrity scene, but KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black quickly became one of our favorite couples. They definitely turn heads wherever they go, and their fashion choices are always on point.
7. Beyoncé and Jay ZSource:Getty
Did you really think we would create a stylish couple’s list without the Queen and Hov on it? This long-standing couple is known for setting trends, shifting the culture, and sporting fly gear while doing it all.
8. President Barack Obama and Forever First Lady Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
Goals doesn’t adequately describe this royal union. One thing about President Obama, he can hang a suit…and one thing about Forever First Lady Michelle, she gives life when she steps out in her classy, fashionable threads. This couple will go down in history not only for their significant contributions to this nation, but also because they looked so smooth while doing the work.
9. Idris Elba and Sabrina ElbaSource:Getty
Whew….this couple gives us all the feels. They blessed us with the slayage this year which forced us to admire them. Therefore, we had to acknowledge their fabulousness by including them on this list.
10. Lori Harvey and Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are not to be slept on! This couple came through in 2021 with the lavish date night ensembles which totally earned them their spot on our styish couple’s list.