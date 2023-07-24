Cousins are like the best family members you could have. Usually they’re your age so you get along like brothers or sisters. Being that you don’t live with them most of the time, you don’t have to share everything with them all the time which makes you more inclined to be playful with your cousins as you don’t see them that often.
Cousins, unlike the 1989 film, can’t be swapped out. They’re are part of our family forever and a pivotal piece in keeping the family reunions lit every year.
Here’s a list of celebrities we bet you didn’t know were cousins!
Check out our list of celebrity cousins below!
12 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Cousins was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Tracy McGrady & Vince CarterSource:Getty
2. Stephon Marbury & Sebastian TelfairSource:Getty
3. Damon Dash & Stacey DashSource:Getty
4. Brandy & Snoop DoggSource:Getty
5. K-Ci 7 FantasiaSource:Getty
6. Ludacris & MoniceSource:Getty
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Reportedly Shot & Killed In Philadelphia
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Quavo Spotted with Rumored Boo Erica Fontaine at Usher Concert
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
Barbie Dreams! See Your Faves Slay In Shades of Pink