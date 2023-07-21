5 Must-Listen Black Podcasts You Missed This Week

If you’re looking for a new podcast to keep you laughing, up-to-date on the latest news and just informed about all the need-to-know world issues, we put together a list of five shows exclusive to our Urban One Podcast Network that you’ll definitely want to follow today.

From thought-provoking discussions with award-winning singer LaTocha Scott, to confronting willful ignorance with the ever-uncensored Amanda Seales, programming on the Urban One Podcast Network is a powerhouse experience of Black storytelling and premium content from over 10 original shows, including exclusive partnerships with other Black-owned podcasts and networks.

1. ‘Small Doses’: “The Side Effects of Willful Ignorance” In her latest episode of the Small Doses Podcast, Amanda Seales tackles the concept of “Willful Ignorance,” which she defines as the “supportive best friend” to transphobia, racism, sexism, misogyny and all the ‘isms’ that affect people around the world. Seales dives into the disappointing reality that even in 2023, people are choosing to remain ignoranT instead of learning from the abundance of information accessible to anyone with Wi-Fi and an internet-enabled device. LISTEN NOW: https://www.urban1podcasts.com/small-doses-with-amanda-seales

2. ‘Black Health 365’: “Living with Lipedema – One Woman’s Battle and Story” Join the Black Health 365 Podcast for a compelling episode featuring guest Angelique Charles, also known as “The Lippy Butterfly.” At the age of 32, Charles lost her mobility due to Lipedema, a chronic illness believed to affect 11% of adult women around the world. Charles is on a journey to regaining her mobility and joined hosts Jackie Paige and Britt Daniels to share her personal experience with this rare condition. Beyond her own experiences, Angelique sheds light on the significant number of women who may be suffering from Lipedema without even realizing it. Many individuals seeking medical advice are often advised to exercise and diet more, without receiving the necessary tests for a proper diagnosis. Discover more about this lesser-known condition and the story behind Angelique’s resilience in the full episode, “Living with Lipedema – One Woman’s Battle and Story,” available on the Black Health 365 podcast. LISTEN NOW: https://www.urban1podcasts.com/black-health-365

3. ‘I Hate The Homies’: “‘GRIFF’ Checks Supa Dave, Wife Steals From Husband, ‘Don’t Go To Dubai With An Attitude!'” This episode of I Hate The Homies kicks off with a debate about LeBron James and whether his recent announcement about not retiring was significant or just LeBron “feeding his ego” as Supa Dave suggests. The hosts move on to talk about Tierra Allen, the woman who is being detained in Dubai for “screaming in public,” a wife who hid $22K from her husband and Olympian Lolo Jones claiming that being a virgin messed up her love life. Lastly, the hosts review Barry Bonds pleading his case and whether or not his perspective is accurate. LISTEN NOW: https://www.urban1podcasts.com/i-hate-the-homies

4. ‘Is The Mic Still On’: “Are We Ready for Self Driving Cars?” The Dead End Media crew share the latest technology and companies that have invested in self-driving cars. As they explore the advancements and possibilities of self-driving cars, the hosts ask an important question: are we ready for the era of self-driving? LISTEN NOW: https://www.youtube.com/@IsTheMicStillOn