9 Music Collaborations That Should’ve Happened Years Ago

When recording artists get together for the sake of collaborating, the possibilities of what can result from just one studio session could literally be music to our ears. However, some of our faves that would absolutely sound good together for some reason have refused to give us that one duet we’re all craving.
That seems to be the current situation with R&B veterans/former lovers Angie Stone and D’Angelo. The two began dating in the early ’90s during his late teens and her early 30s — a little-known fact that’s currently causing a whole other issue on social media! — which resulted in a child by the time he was 24 and she was 37. Stone is said to be the muse of D’Angelo’s 1995 breakout debut album, Brown Sugar, and he in turn helped produce her 1999 solo debut, Black Diamond.
However, it seems that personal issues, paired with what Angie recently described as “pride” on D’Angelo’s behalf, for the sole reason why a musical connection that brought us songs like “No More Rain (In This Cloud),” “Lady” and his clearly Stone-inspired hit single “Brown Sugar” probably won’t be happening again anytime soon.
Take a look at the clip below to see what we mean, via VLADTV:
It’s unfortunate that D’Angelo and Angie Stone can’t find a middle ground musically, especially given their past history together on a professional and personal level. It also got us thinking about a handful of other dream duets that, well, will probably stay there for the foreseeable future.
Whether for lack of timing purposes, a pressure from their respective fan bases to stay on opposite ends of the pop music spectrum or simply just being too busy making big moves in their solo careers, we can only hope there’s a good reason why some of these can’t-miss music collabs we thought up didn’t happen years ago. Keep scrolling to see if you agree!
Take a look at 9 music mashups that should’ve definitely happened already, and aren’t even too late to still happen… *wink, wink*:
1. Stevie Wonder & Steve Lacy
Lacy’s GRAMMY performance from earlier this year (seen above) was visually channeling Wonder all throughout, even if based on the braids alone. However, both of these masters of mood music would do some serious damage on a project that blends two generations of soul music.
2. Janet Jackson & Teyana Taylor
Teyana has always paid homage to Janet, and the legend Miss Jackson often gives the respect right back to one of her most talented daughters in the R&B game. Hopefully they make something happen together before both retire for good.
3. Rakim & A$AP Rocky
Rocky literally being named after Rakim by his mom, who at the time happened to be a huge fan of the Paid In Full emcee like everybody else, makes this collaboration a full circle moment just waiting to happen.
4. Darius Rucker & Mickey Guyton
Both of these Black country stars did outstanding covers of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” not too long ago, which would’ve sounded even better if paired together. We saw Mickey perform her version live at Global Citizens Fest in Central Park last year, and let’s just say her live vocals paired with the Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer’s signature tone would make for a country delight.
5. Missy Elliott & Nicki Minaj
Contrary to the rumors and mostly fan-made beef throughout the years, the animated worlds that both Missy and Nicki reign over respectively would only become more vibrant if they brought them together for a song or two.
6. Lenny Kravitz & Gary Clark Jr.
Although they’ve united live on stage, we have yet to get a collaborative studio recording from these kings that equally stand on the intersection of rock, soul and funk. Fingers crossed that Kravitz and Clark Jr. share some guitar notes soon!
7. Mary J. Blige & Alicia Keys
As R&B contemporaries for decades now, it’s become unfathomable as to why Mary and Alicia haven’t crossed paths yet. We’ll give this one a few more years to happen before calling an official state of soul emergency.
8. Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole (Joint Album)
They’ve been teasing us with this project for the better half of a decade, and we can only assume that both Cole and K.Dot will just surprise drop it on us when we least expect it. Any day now, fellas!
9. Beyoncé & Rihanna
Aside from their mutual middle man that could’ve made this happen since, like, 2005 – looking at you, Jay-Z! — we can’t think of any good reason why the pop queens haven’t united their thrones yet. With both gearing up for new music projects in the near future, now’s the perfect time to start planning the long-awaited “R and B” collaboration to end them all.
