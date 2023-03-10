9 Unforgettable Oscars Dresses

So much goes into a an unforgettable Oscars red carpet moment. From the perfect jewels, sculpted hair, and flawless makeup, the finished product is a culmination of the season’s biggest trends, a dap of that celeb’s personal stye and a whole lot of glam.

It all comes together and makes the annual award show that much more special. Check out few of our favorites through the years that we’re still talking about today.

1. Viola Davis Source:Getty Viola Davis has created memorable looks on screen and on the red carpet. Davis is gearing up to make history with the current on-screen in The Woman King. In the 2021 Oscars, Davis wore a white Alexander McQueen dress that gave the star class and style. The cut out details on the bodice of the Alexander McQueen gown gave looked radiant against her glowing skin.

2. Zendaya Source:Getty Zendaya has never missed a red carpet moment in her life. And thanks to her stylist Law Roach, she has given us Oscar looks we’ll never stop talking about. Her 2022 Oscars moment dared us to think outside the box. The Valentino sequin skirt paired with a white cut-out silk blouse, was the talk of the fashion court the next day. Her daring push on the red carpet is why she continues to be the A-list dress she is.

3. Andra Day Source:Getty The Rise-Up songstress Andra day took a different fashion approach at the 2018 Oscars. We marveled at her artsy Zac Posen floral dress. With florals and exaggerated sleeves and a slight pin-up in a frontal slit, Day was serving regency fashion before the trend. The off-shoulder look with a high-top pony and red platform sandals was the edge that took the look to the next level.

4. Lupita Nyong’o Source:Getty Lupita Nyong’o attended the 2022 Oscars in a gilded down that resembled the Oscars statue. The golden Prada sequin gown was carefully embellished with pink floral pieces all the more to help the look stand out.

5. Letitia Wright Source:Getty Wakanda Star Letitia Wright has blown us away in her on-screen presence as the new Black Panther. And captured us with her contemporary style Letitia wore a Dior Haute Couture dress paired with Nicholas Kirkwood shoes and Cartier jewels at the 2019 Oscars. We can only wait to see what she will bring to this year’s event.

6. Regina King Source:Getty Regina King, for years, has been a fashionable fixture at the Oscars with her winning academy awards and looks that turn heads. During the 2021 Oscars, she stunned in a Louis Vuitton custom gown executed with 62,000 sequins and 3,900 crystals; the work was a labor of 140 hours of love. The dress color of choice gave King the winsome look she deserved.

7. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty Tracee Ellis Ross has given us dozens of timeless looks on the red carpet. She never limits herself and takes the most unexpected fashion risks. At the 2022 Oscars, she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a Carolina Herrera gown. The red number was the perfect tea length matching her curves with a red lip that complimented the dress. She completes the look with a simple diamond pearl necklace.