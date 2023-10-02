A Family Affair at State Fair Classic 2023 (Photos)

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Grambling State University went head-to-head with Prairie View A&M University this past Saturday, September 30th, at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The highly anticipated State Fair Classic game always feels like a huge family reunion for the two HBCU schools each year.

With a final score of 35-20, Grambling State University took home the dub this year for the first time in 6 years!

Now, this weekend was also the opening weekend for the State Fair of Texas, and The Morning Hustle hosted the Chevy pre-party stage with an live performance from artist Cee-Lo Green.

You already know we had an amazing time walking around, eating all of the delicious food, meeting fans and taking photos! Check out how it all went down in the photos below!

