A Family Affair at State Fair Classic 2023 (Photos)

Grambling State University went head-to-head with Prairie View A&M University this past Saturday, September 30th, at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The highly anticipated State Fair Classic game always feels like a huge family reunion for the two HBCU schools each year.
With a final score of 35-20, Grambling State University took home the dub this year for the first time in 6 years!
Now, this weekend was also the opening weekend for the State Fair of Texas, and The Morning Hustle hosted the Chevy pre-party stage with an live performance from artist Cee-Lo Green.
You already know we had an amazing time walking around, eating all of the delicious food, meeting fans and taking photos! Check out how it all went down in the photos below!
Then Morning Hustle at State Fair Classic Game
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game.
Grambling State Football Team at State Fair Classic
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game.
Cee-Lo Green at Chevy Pre-Party
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game.
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game.
Vicky J and Hollywood Zay at State Fair Classic Game
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game.
Dorrough at State Fair Classic Game
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game.
State Fair Classic
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Grambling vs PV game.
BigX Tha Plug State Fair Classic Game
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game.
Jazzi Black and the Panthers at State Fair Classic
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Grambling vs PV game
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Grambling vs PV game.
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend Grambling vs PV game.
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend-Grambling vs PV game.
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend -Grambling vs PV game.
Radio One Dallas Outside!
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Grambling vs PV game.
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend Grambling vs PV game.
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend Grambling vs PV game.
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
State Fair Classic Weekend
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
The Morning Hustle at State Fair
97.9 Party Line at the State Fair
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
