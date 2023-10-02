Listen Live
A Family Affair at State Fair Classic 2023 (Photos)

Published on October 2, 2023

State Fair Classic Weekend

Source: Reagan Elam


Grambling State University went head-to-head with Prairie View A&M University this past Saturday, September 30th, at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The highly anticipated State Fair Classic game always feels like a huge family reunion for the two HBCU schools each year.

With a final score of 35-20, Grambling State University took home the dub this year for the first time in 6 years!

Now, this weekend was also the opening weekend for the State Fair of Texas, and The Morning Hustle hosted the Chevy pre-party stage with an live performance from artist Cee-Lo Green.

You already know we had an amazing time walking around, eating all of the delicious food, meeting fans and taking photos! Check out how it all went down in the photos below!

The post A Family Affair at State Fair Classic 2023(Photos) appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

1. Then Morning Hustle at State Fair Classic Game

Then Morning Hustle at State Fair Classic Game Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc

2. Grambling State Football Team at State Fair Classic

Grambling State Football Team at State Fair Classic Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc

3. Cee-Lo Green at Chevy Pre-Party

Cee-Lo Green at Chevy Pre-Party Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc

4. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. 

5. Vicky J and Hollywood Zay at State Fair Classic Game

Vicky J and Hollywood Zay at State Fair Classic Game Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. 

6. Dorrough at State Fair Classic Game

Dorrough at State Fair Classic Game Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. 

7. State Fair Classic

State Fair Classic Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023-  Grambling vs PV game. 

8. BigX Tha Plug State Fair Classic Game

BigX Tha Plug State Fair Classic Game Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc

9. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game.

10. Jazzi Black and the Panthers at State Fair Classic

Jazzi Black and the Panthers at State Fair Classic Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc

11. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc

12. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc

13. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Grambling vs PV game

14. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Grambling vs PV game.

15. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend Grambling vs PV game. 

16. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend-Grambling vs PV game.

17. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend -Grambling vs PV game.

18. Radio One Dallas Outside!

19. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Grambling vs PV game.

20. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc

21. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend Grambling vs PV game. 

22. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend Grambling vs PV game.

23. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc

24. State Fair Classic Weekend

State Fair Classic Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc

25. The Morning Hustle at State Fair

26. 97.9 Party Line at the State Fair

