Tis the season for savings!

The market is saturated with amazing Black-owned brands, selling products that are changing the game in makeup, skin care, and beyond. Over the years, we’ve learned the importance of pouring back into our community by supporting business owners that look like us. Keeping our dollars circulating within our community promotes generational wealth, and helps keep Black and Brown-owned businesses afloat.

Everyone supports the Fenty Beauty’s and Pattern Hair Care products of the world, but what about the growing brands that don’t have as much visibility? For those who don’t have Rihanna’s billion dollar marketing team behind them, I’m here to let you know we see you and we support you.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are major shopping days for Black-owned businesses. Knowing this, I’ve complied a list my favorite brands on the market. Each brand has been incorporated into my daily routine in some way, shape or form, so they all have my shopper’s stamp of approval. If you’re using Black Friday as an opportunity to jumpstart your holiday shopping, then you’ve come to the right place. Grab your credit card, a secure WiFi connection, and get ready to shop 10 Black-owned businesses to support on Black Friday.

A Few Of My Favorite Things: 10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop On Black Friday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Olivia Georgette A few months ago, I reached out artist Olivia Georgette to customize my Telfar bag. Known for her love for plants and abstract art, she delivered a masterpiece of a purse that gets me more attention than I can handle. Olivia does more than just customize clothing. She designs handbags, wallets, and the cutest planters for all of you plant mamas out there. Keep your eyes peeled on her page for all her Black Friday sale info!

2. Introvert N The City If you’re on a journey of self-discovery, then you’ll want to tap into the Introvert N the City store. Their Mindful Moon Affirmation Deck will give you daily reminders of how to be gentle with yourself when life starts life-ing, people start people-ing, and the world starts world-ing. You can also shop an array of sage and crystals for all your spiritual needs. Shop a bundle deal which includes 1 deck, 1 sage stick, incense and your choice of a crystal for just $42, and enjoy 15% off with discount code: gratitude.

3. Diavian Naturals Keeping my skin moisturized is always my primary focus as the colder months approach. Because the skin is prone to drying out during the winter, it is essential to have body butters and scrubs in your back pocket to combat rough, itchy skin. Diavian Naturals offer a range of sweet smelling products that will restore moisture, keep you smelling good, and add nutrients to your skin. For the brand’s Black Friday sale, they’re offering a discounted bundle deal of their entire collection! With new scents to sample, enjoy 35% off their bundled body butter, body scrub, bath salt, soap bar and bath bomb.

4. Absolutely, Maybe Part of maintaining a beautiful outer glow, is tending to your mental and emotional health. Self-preservation is more than just great-smelling candles and yoga in the park. Addressing patterns, blockages, and traumatic experiences through therapy is a great strategy to managing your mental health. That’s why candle brand Absolutely, Maybe donates a portion of their proceeds to cover the costs of therapy sessions. This candle will not only fill the room with an alluring sage scent, your purchase will be the reason someone has a little more clarity than they did the day before.

5. Always Pretti Hair Care If you’re trying to hold onto your edges this holiday season, you’ll want to give Alwayz Pretti’s Hair Care collection a try. From hair oils to leave-in conditioners, this brand has everything you’ll need to maintain healthy, happy hair. For Black Friday enjoy 30% off all products with the code: Treatyaself

6. Black Caviar Body Care If you’re a fan of silky smooth skin, then you’ll want to add a couple of items from Black Caviar Body Care to cart. The skincare brand is offering a whopping 40% off all items, including products that are already on sale. Make your skin happy by stocking up on this season’s must-have body butters and scrubs. You can thank me later.

7. Pottle No time to run to the nail salon? No problem! Pottle will give you that seamless manicure you’ve been looking for, from the comfort of your own home. Create your own colors, do your own designs, and get the perfect gel finish with their polishes, mixing kits, and LED Lamp. With tutorials available on the website, your days of pampering just got easier. Enjoy 35% off with code BLKFDeals.

8. Glow by Carol Trial and error has taught me that the key to finalizing the perfect beauty beat is a pair of lashes. Mascara is one thing, but nothing elevates your makeup more that pronounced lashes that make your eyes pop. If you’re on the market for some top-tier lashes, then you’ve come to the right place. Shop Glow by Carol for a wide-range of reusable mink lashes, and while you’re there, pick up a few of her long-lasting, highly pigmented lip glosses. You won’t be disappointed.

9. Kyndred Joi Kyndred Joi’s body butters make me feel like I took a deep-dive into a medley of fruit. I walk away smelling sweet, and feeling moisturized. Not only does the brand sell body butters, they also market an array of Sea Moss to help keep you healthy and thriving through flu season.