Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo

We saw by her look at this year’s Met Gala in New York City (seen above) that singer, actress and all-around modern Renaissance woman Janelle Monáe is finding much pleasure in the bare sight of her modelesque body frame.
It now looks like she’s inviting the world to continue viewing her body party as she rolls out a new album titled The Age Of Pleasure, and the promo trail has already set the tone for where the hitmaker’s famously dirty mind is at this era.
RELATED: Janelle Monáe And Martell Honor The Black Art Of Loïs Mailou Jones With Little Paris Group Revival in BK
The video and its promo, which in part pays homage to the iconic 1972 Jamaica poster ad featuring soaking-wet Trinidadian beauty Sintra Bronte, is littered with every sort of appreciation of the Divine Feminine form. Janelle herself dives head-first, in many instances literally, to indulge in her love for the female body; hers is of course on maximum display itself throughout majority of the time with zero shame. She’s bold, Black (AF!), beautiful and bodacious in all the areas that matter. It’s quite a sight to see, and the overall message gets even deeper than the surface level sexuality of it all.
The Dirty Computer performer has been open on many occasions about her bisexuality, pansexuality and identifying as non-binary. The video for “Lipstick Lover,” the upcoming album’s lead single, explores all different sides of her fluidness as the video progresses, whether it be poolside orgies or, um, shoe-eating fetishes? Whatever floats your boat, Monie love!
Janelle Monae will release The Age of Pleasure on June 9. Watch the video for “Lipstick Lover” below, and also check out a few of the many on social media that are still doing their best to cool down after seeing what’s she’s cooking up in that kitchen:
- Janelle Monae & Rian Johnson Talk Glass Onion: A Murder Mystery On Netflix
- ‘Say Her Name’: Janelle Monáe’s New Song Draws Attention To Black Girls And Women Killed By Police
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Janelle Monae’s newfound dedication to public nudity is a marvel to behold. May she continue to be blessed with good lighting and premium moisturizer.
via @UjuAnya
2. Me after seeing that Janelle Monae tweet 😈
via @BeeLee313
3. Just saw that video of janelle monae…
via @NaadirIsmail98
4. Janelle Monae: does anything Me:
via @aehorton
5. ngl seeing a lot of men be like, “SHE WAS DRESSIN IN THEM SUITS WHEN SHE HAD ALL THAT BAWDY UNDERNEATH?!” abt Janelle Monaé really irks tf outta me lolol
via @jagerbott
6. In 2013, if you told me Janelle Monae would be posting something like this in 2023, I would have called you crazy.
via @franley12
7. I will gatekeep janelle monae. Yall only like her cause her tits out now? I been ten toes down since tightrope!! 😭
via @Branchaleenie
8. Janelle Monáe has always been beautiful but some ppl reaction when she was wearing suits early in her career was like:
via @YaaaaaaHeyyyy
9. I appreciate how Janelle Monae’s titties have brought us together as a family on here today.
via @LBrothersMedia
10. Me: trying my absolute hardest to be productive at work Janelle Monae:
via @__JACK_______
11. Titties out for the next 15 years. 😝
via @JanelleMonae
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Tory Lanez Denied Retrial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Twitter Rejoices
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
The Fashion Credits: All The Show-Stopping Looks From Taraji P. Henson’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot
-
11 Jaw-Dropping Looks From The World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
-
Missy Elliott, George Michael & Willie Nelson Heads 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class