Kanye West aka Ye spent a gang of money to promote his last album, DONDA, with a numerous album listening events, pushed back release dates and a feature-heavy guestlist. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he is working on its sequel, DONDA 2.

Complex first reported that music exec Steven Victor revealed that the artist formerly known as Yeezy was working on the project.

“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” Steven Victor told Complex.

But worth noting, many people have already pointed out that Ye has a suspect track record when it comes to proper sequels (remember Cruel Winter, the sequel to Cruel Summer?—never happened).

Will it drop? Will it make the original’s recording budget look like a pittance? Will he get Donald Trump to drop a verse? Will Big Sean make an appearance or lend him some verses? Only time and Ye’s social media feed will tell.

Peep more reactions in the gallery.

Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On ‘DONDA 2’, Twitter Does What It Does was originally published on hiphopwired.com