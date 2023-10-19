Best 25 Candies To Hand Out For Halloween 2023
Kids receiving candy on Halloween is often regarded as the best thing ever by many.
Halloween is an evening event that brings joy and excitement to children as they run door to door in a neighborhood dressed up as a monster or princess saying trick or treat as they wish for a basket of candy to be dumped in their pillow case or bucket.
What a thrill!
Every year we run into the debate of which candy is considered the best candy to be handed out for Halloween.
Some people base it on how healthy is the candy for you, is it chocolate or sweets, or does it cause your kid to have a sugar rush and bedtime becomes not a thing for the night (normally the parent regrets letting their kid eat this much candy).
Well I am here for the overall experience and for the enjoyment of every single piece of candy.
So lets take a look at my list of Best 25 candies to hand out for Halloween 2023!
1. Haribo Goldbears
2. Swedish Fish
3. Airheads
4. Smarties
5. Snickers
6. Sweetarts
7. Butterfinger
8. Nerds
9. Sour (Spooky) Patch Kids
10. Skittles
11. Twix
12. Starburst
13. Reese’s
14. Fun Dip
15. Kit Kat
16. Crunch Bar
17. Hershey’s
18. Milky Way
19. Tootsie Pop
20. Candy Corn
21. Twizzlers
22. M&M’s
23. Jolly Rancher
24. Baby Ruth
25. Dubble Bubble Gum
