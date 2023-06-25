The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The BET Awards 2023 takes place this Sunday in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theatre. And we can’t wait! Also known as Culture’s Biggest Night, the event will feature a star-studded concert lineup, tributes, and award presentations, and, of course, a runway-worthy red carpet.

The BET Awards has been at the intersection of Black excellence, entertainment, and our unapologetic culture. Throughout the night, we celebrate what makes us uniquely us, our contributions to entertainment, and how we continue to set trends and influence society.

There is no better way to see culture, trendsetting, and excellence than in the looks worn on the BET Awards red carpet. Celebrities have worn everything from African garb and streetwear to modern-day aesthetics, futuristic looks, and high-end designers.

In 2022, “Material Gworl” Saucy Santana stopped photographers wearing a green tailored blazer dress and feathered, exaggerated matching boots. Issa Rae wore a bold and bright Balmain suit dress in 2017 that was tasteful yet fashion-forward. And Tracee Ellis Ross wore a body-hugging python dress that had everyone talking and looking in 2016.

This year’s 50th anniversary of Hip Hop will undoubtedly bring an additional layer of slay to 2023 red carpet looks. We expect to see modern trends mixed with door-knockers, colorful fabrics, stacked sneakers, and more.

In preparation for one of Culture’s Biggest Nights and some of Culture’s biggest slays, we’ve pulled some of the best looks from the BET Awards red carpet. See more below.

Red Carpet Rundown: 15 Unforgettable BET Award Red Carpet Looks