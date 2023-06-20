‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Nychelle Is Tired of Alex’s Games, Reveals He Ain’t Slaying A Damn Thing

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Teddy Kinda Capes For Spyder

The Real World, oops, we Black Ink Crew is pushing on, and the shenanigans in the rookie’s mansion are already happening.

Last week, Ceaser loyalist Spyder and Puma got at each other after Teddy made the dumb decision to invite him to the event at Cookies, on this week’s episode of Black Ink Crew, Teddy and Puma linked up to discuss the dispute where we saw Spyder tell Puma to suck his private parts after Puma pointed out that his presence at the event was unnecessary.

Despite Spyder saying the most egregious thing you can speak to another man Teddy is more disappointed in Puma for engaging in the back and forth with Spyder.

Hilariously, the professional couch sitter wants Puma to step in and be a boss because losing his cool in public like that could ruin future opportunities for the brand.

Whatever you say, Teddy.

Nychelle Is Officially Done With Alex

While Puma takes the rookies out for their next competition, the OGs decided to show up at the mansion to see how their future coworkers are living for now.

During a drinking game between Draya, Nychelle, Alex, and former Black Ink Crew Chicago cast member Prince, we learn that Draya used a strap-on on a guy she was dating. We are sure Phor, her former coworker at 9 MAG, who is now a full-on pornstar, would appreciate knowing that.

Rok also eventually shows up after Alex sends him the address.

Anyway, we (specifically Beanz) here at Hip-Hop Wired did not care for Alex, aka the “Vagina Slayer,” getting close to Nychelle, so it brought us great joy to see her finally kick him to the curb.

Nychelle finally calls out Alex for wasting her time, calling him out for doing a terrible job communicating with her, which Alex admits to.

Alex cops pleas by telling Nychell that he just got out of a three-year relationship with Donna that messed up, and Nychelle doesn’t care and tells him that she is no longer interested.

She also tells him that she is sorry for what Donna did to him, but that is not an excuse for his behavior. To rub more salt in the wound, she tells Daya that Alex isn’t really slaying vaginas.

Damn.

Krystal Does The Most

The rookies eventually show up after a successful event that saw AMH take first place, meaning she can now stay in the master bedroom. Made Rich, who is extremely cocky, is BIG MAD that he lost and now has to vacate the room he first got.

Jahnova took home second place, earning the right to tattoo one of Puma’s famous friends.

Anyway, after rookies got over seeing the OGs enjoying their space, Krystal, who Nychelle invited, shows up, and that’s when things go off the rails.

Rok is upstairs with Liza. The two are still cordial after hanging out on a previous episode. Krystal is tight when she sees Rok with Liza, revealing that they are still hooking up.

Rok admits to hooking up with Krystal twice since they called off their engagement during his confessional. Krystal decides to flip and gets into it with AMH and Liza, who feel she is doing too much.

Krystal goes off with security stepping in before she can put her hands on any of them, and the episode ends.

You can see more reactions to the episode in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Courtesy VH1 / Black Ink Crew

‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Nychelle Is Tired of Alex’s Games, Reveals He Ain’t Slaying A Damn Thing was originally published on hiphopwired.com